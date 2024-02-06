KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada are in Ukraine's capital to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The visitors, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are attending events and discussing support with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The anniversary is marked as U.S. policies on Russia and Ukraine shift dramatically under President Donald Trump. Questions about possible peace talks and Ukraine's interest in European Union and NATO membership loom large.

Here's the latest:

EU says Moscow must show willingness for peace in return for sanctions relief

KYIV, Ukraine — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said any discussion of providing sanctions relief to Russia could only begin once Moscow has demonstrated that it is committed to working with Western countries on achieving a lasting peace.

“These sanctions are part of our approach that we want peace through strength,” she said at a conference in Kyiv with Western leaders. “It’s very clear that unless Russia demonstrates by facts the true willingness to achieve a lasting and just peace agreement, we will increase punitive sanctions against Russia.”

EU Council President Antonio Costa said that all the European leaders gathered “welcome the huge efforts from President Trump to push Putin and Russia to negotiation. And I wish that these bilateral talks open the door for a (real) peace negotiation.”

But, Costa added, “only Ukraine can decide when we have conditions to do this.”

UK imposes new sanctions on Russia and its ally North Korea

LONDON — Britain has imposed sanctions on 107 businesses and individuals in what it calls its biggest package targeting Russia’s war machine since the early days of the conflict.

The measures target Russia’s military supply chains, including companies in several countries — notably China — that Britain says are supplying machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods for Russia’s military.

Fourteen wealthy Russian businesspeople get asset freezes and travel bans, including billionaire Roman Trotsenko.

The U.K. is seeking to squeeze the Kremlin’s finances by sanctioning a bank in Kyrgyzstan and 40 ships in the “shadow fleet” of vessels carrying Russian oil around the world.

The sanctions also target North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and senior military officers in the country, which has sent thousands of troops to fight alongside Russia against Ukraine.

Scandinavian countries increase military aid

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — The governments in Sweden and Denmark have pledged more military and humanitarian support for Ukraine as the Trump administration calls for Europe’s greater investment in its own defense.

The Swedish government said it will spend the equivalent of some $11.2 million on Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to be donated to Ukraine. Sweden will contribute to a donation by some countries of portable air defense missiles.

Denmark has pledged an equivalent of $280 million in ammunition for Ukraine.

Estonia will not recognize borders ‘moved by tanks and missiles’

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia will never recognize borders that have been shifted by force, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

Pevkur was also speaking to mark Estonia’s independence day.

“Let it be reaffirmed that Estonia will never recognize borders moved by tanks and missiles, and Estonia will help Ukrainians fight for their land and people, because the values ​​that Ukraine is currently fighting for are directly related to our values ​​and freedoms,” Pevkur said in Tallinn’s Freedom Square.

Spain pledges aid to Ukraine as Denmark calls for more defense spending

KYIV, Ukraine — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country would provide a 1 billion-euro ($1.05 billion) military systems package to Ukraine this year. He said Ukraine’s accession into the EU would be “the most important victory for the Ukrainian people.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed calls from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a more robust European security regime.

Frederiksen said NATO defense spending goals of 3% of gross domestic product were “simply not enough.” She said that European leaders have “a couple of months to take all necessary decisions, otherwise it will be too late."

Starmer reaffirms willingness to send troops to Ukraine

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Trump’s intervention had “changed the global conversation” and “created an opportunity.”

Starmer said Ukraine must have a seat at the table and strong security guarantees in any settlement, and reaffirmed that Britain is prepared to put troops on the ground as part of that process. He repeated his call for a U.S. backstop that “will be vital to deter Russia from launching another invasion in just a few years’ time.” However, President Trump has so far shown little interest in the idea.

The U.K. is imposing its biggest package of sanctions since the early days of the war, targeting Russia’s shadow fleet and companies in China and elsewhere that send military components to Russia.

Russia stands firm on opposition to Ukraine joining NATO

ANKARA, Turkey — Lavrov insists that Ukraine must be barred from NATO membership as part of the talks to end the war in Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s absolute non-accession to NATO is also a must. There must be a clear, iron-solid agreement on this," Lavrov said. "At the meeting in Riyadh with our American colleagues, we welcomed the fact that President Trump has publicly and repeatedly called the line on pulling Ukraine into NATO a mistake.”

In July, a NATO summit declaration said Ukraine was on an “irreversible” path to membership in the alliance. But in Brussels earlier this month, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said NATO membership for Ukraine was unrealistic and suggested Kyiv should abandon hopes of winning all its territory back from Russia.

Von der Leyen says securing Ukraine's sovereignty will prevent future wars

KYIV, Ukraine — The destiny of Ukraine and the European Union are at stake in discussions over how the war can end, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“The autocrats around the world are watching very carefully whether there’s any impunity if you violate international borders or invade your neighbor, or if there is true deterrence," she said.

Von der Leyen said securing Ukraine’s sovereignty would prevent future wars, and its “highly innovative and thriving defense industry” should be integrated into EU defense, with Ukraine as a member of the bloc.

Von der Leyen said she would present a “comprehensive” investment plan that would ramp up arms production and defense capabilities for the EU and Ukraine at an emergency meeting of EU leaders on March 6.