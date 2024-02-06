President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday, putting global markets on edge and setting up costly retaliations by the United States’ North American allies.

Also, Trump will stand before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday to give an accounting of his turbulent first weeks in office as a divided nation struggles to keep pace, with some Americans fearing for the country’s future while others are cheering him on.

Here's the latest:

China defended its efforts to control the flow of fentanyl to the US

That came as new American tariffs took effect Tuesday on Chinese imports.

The Trump administration’s stated reason for the tariffs, which hit Canada and Mexico as well as China, is to address drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

A Chinese government report said it had exercised strict supervision over fentanyl-related medications and cracked down on the smuggling, manufacturing, and trafficking of fentanyl-related substances and related precursor chemicals.

“China has achieved notable successes in in-depth cooperation with countries concerned, including the United States,” the report said.

It said China is willing to cooperate “but firmly opposes illegal sanctions and unreasonable suppression on the grounds of the so-called fentanyl issue.”

Following Trump’s lead, his allies criticize Ukraine’s Zelenskyy and suggest he may need to resign

Trump’s senior aides and allies criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Washington as he attended a European summit Sunday in London to rally international support for his military’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Following Trump’s lead, White House officials and Republicans in Congress used news show appearances to demand that Zelenskyy display more gratitude for U.S. support and an openness to potential war-ending concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some suggested Zelenskyy should consider resigning even as Ukrainians rally around him.

But they offered little clarity as to what Zelenskyy and Ukraine could do after Friday’s Oval Office meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated him before canceling the signature of an economic agreement between Washington and Kyiv.

Trump’s tariff tactics carry higher economic risks than during his first term

When Trump started the biggest trade war since the 1930s in his first term, his impulsive combination of threats and import taxes on U.S. trading partners created chaos, generated drama -- and drew criticism from mainstream economists who favor free trade.

But it didn’t do much damage to the U.S. economy. Or much good. Inflation stayed under control. The economy kept growing as it had before. And America’s massive trade deficits, the main target of Trump’s ire, proved resistant to his rhetoric and his tariffs: Already big, they got bigger.

The trade war sequel that Trump has introduced in his second term is likely to be a different matter altogether. Trump appears to have grander ambitions and is operating in a far more treacherous economic environment this time.