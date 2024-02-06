The Latest: Trump tests Congress with his controversial Cabinet picks

President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans say they have a mandate to govern. But an uneasy question is emerging: Will there be any room for dissent in the U.S. Congress?

Even before taking office, Trump is challenging the Senate, in particular, to dare defy him over the nominations of Matt Gaetz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other controversial choices for his Cabinet and administration positions.

Voters held divided views on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

That's according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide. About 4 in 10 voters had a very or somewhat favorable opinion of Kennedy, and roughly 4 in 10 had a very or somewhat unfavorable view. Slightly more than 1 in 10 did not know enough about Kennedy to have an opinion.

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stance may be at odds with many voters’ interests, if he’s confirmed to lead the Health and Human Services Department. About half of voters said they wanted the government to be “more involved” in ensuring children are vaccinated for childhood diseases. About one-quarter said the government’s current involvement is “about right,” and only about 2 in 10 wanted the government less involved. Roughly 3 in 10 parents of children under 18 years old want the government less involved, compared to about 2 in 10 voters without children under 18.

About 6 in 10 voters said they wanted the government more involved in ensuring that Americans have health care coverage, and a similar share said they wanted the government to take a bigger role in forgiving medical debt. About three-quarters wanted the government more involved in lowering the cost of prescription drugs. In an election where pocketbook concerns were a primary focus, more than half of voters said they were “very concerned” about their health care costs.