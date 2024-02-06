President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders focused on the military, including one that directs Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to revise the Pentagon’s policy on transgender troops, likely setting in motion a future ban on their military service.

Here's the latest:

Karoline Leavitt, the new White House press secretary, will hold her first briefing Tuesday

Although Leavitt recently took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, she hasn’t used the briefing room until Tuesday’s briefing, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, it was the site of clashes between the administration and journalists. It also went unused for long stretches of time. Trump’s third press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, never held a briefing.

It’s unclear how frequently Leavitt, the youngest press secretary at 27, plans to speak from the podium, a role that will make her among the most recognizable members of Trump’s administration.

US places dozens of senior aid officials on leave, citing possible resistance to Trump orders

At least 56 senior officials in the top U.S. aid and development agency were placed on leave Monday amid an investigation into an alleged effort to thwart President Donald Trump’s orders.

A current official and a former official at the U.S. Agency for International Development confirmed the reason given for the move Monday. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Several hundred contractors based in Washington and elsewhere also were laid off, the officials said.

It follows Trump’s executive order last week that directed a sweeping 90-day pause on most U.S. foreign assistance disbursed through the State Department.

As a result of the freeze, thousands of U.S.-funded humanitarian, development and security programs worldwide had stopped work or were preparing to do so. Without funds to pay staff, aid organizations were laying off hundreds of employees.

