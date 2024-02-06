Hours after the Senate approved a spending framework, President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that he’s open to approving the spending plan in multiple bills “as long as we get to the same point.”

Trump has tense exchange with Maine Gov. Janet Mills

Trump had a tense exchange with the Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s policies toward transgender youth.

While speaking to governors who were meeting at the White House, Trump asked Mills whether Maine would comply with his executive order barring transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Mills responded.

Trump shot back: “We are the federal law.”

“You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” he said, adding that Maine may be a Democratic state, but its residents largely agree with him on the issue.

“I’ll see you in court,” Mills responded.

“Good. I’ll see you in court,” he said. “I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after, governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Ric Grenell says he would run for California governor if Harris enters race

Ric Grenell, who is Trump’s envoy for special missions, said he “may not be able to resist” running for governor of California if he gets to race against former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Grenell announced he may be interested in the Republican gubernatorial nomination in an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

Harris was defeated by Trump in last year’s presidential election, and had previously been a U.S. senator from California and the state’s attorney general.

“We spent hundreds of millions of dollars to define who Kamala Harris is. If she thinks that she’s going to run for governor of California, a Republican is going to win, and I may not be able to resist trying to run against her.”

Judge adjourns trial for New York City Mayor Eric Adams but appoints counsel to advise on next steps

A federal judge has adjourned the corruption trial for New York City Mayor Eric Adams and appointed counsel to advise him on how to handle the Justice Department’s request to drop charges against the Democrat.

The ruling Friday by Judge Dale E. Ho will delay by at least a couple weeks when he will decide whether to grant the request to drop charges against the embattled mayor of the country’s largest city.

A government lawyer cited an executive order by President Donald Trump as he defended the request to drop charges during a hearing Wednesday.

Adams confirmed at the hearing that he accepted that charges could later be reinstated.

Mayor sidesteps Trump’s talk of a Washington, DC, federal ‘takeover’

Mayor Muriel Bowser is keeping things diplomatic regarding President Donald Trump’s call for a federal “takeover” of the District of Columbia.

Earlier this week, Trump repeated his longstanding call for a federal takeover — citing crime rates, homelessness and graffiti among the city’s failings.

In an extended Q&A at the National Press Club Friday, Bowser sidestepped chances to push back and focused on common ground.

“The president is very focused on making our nation’s capital the most beautiful capital in the world,” she said. “It turns out that’s our focus as well.”

When asked about threats to the 1973 Home Rule Act, Bowser focused on “some people in the Congress” as the most imminent danger.

There are currently no migrants being held at Guantanamo Bay, US official says

There were no immigrants being held at Guantanamo Bay Naval Station as of Friday morning, U.S. military authorities said a day after 177 Venezuelan migrants were flown from the U.S. military base to their home country.

The naval base on the eastern end of Cuba has served as a way station for Venezuelan immigrants with final orders of deportation from the U.S. since military transport flights began arriving with migrants on a near-daily basis from Texas on Feb. 4.

“At the moment, there are no illegal migrants being held at Guantanamo Bay,” the U.S. Southern Command of the Department of Defense said Friday in an email.

Juan Agudelo, an emergency removal operations supervisor in Miami for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Guantanamo Bay is being used as a temporary staging facility for immigrants as they are repatriated abroad.

Immigrants rights groups are suing U.S. authorities to establish direct access to immigrant detainees at Guantanamo.

Trump tells governors he’s had ‘very good talks with Putin’ and praises North Carolina’s Stein

Trump continued speaking about Russia and Ukraine as he addressed Republican and Democratic governors gathered at the White House for a meeting Friday morning.

The president told the governors that he has “had very good talks with Putin” and “not such good talks with Ukraine.”

He also had some rare praise for a Democrat, telling the room that he’s been working well with North Carolina’s new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, whose state is still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Trump signals he’s open to multiple budget bills, backing away from preference for 'one big beautiful bill'

Hours after the Senate approved a spending framework, the president said in a Fox News interview that he’s open to approving the spending plan in multiple bills “as long as we get to the same point.”

Trump temporarily derailed the Senate’s spending push this week when he publicly bashed the approach from the Senate Budget Committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Trump said he favored the “big beautiful bill” from House Republicans, a more politically fraught package that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts but slashes government programs and services.

Senators want to address those priorities later, in a second package.

“Now, what they approved yesterday is one part of it and then they approve another part of it,” Trump said Friday.

“I guess you could make the case you could do three. You could do 10,” he added. “As long as we get along, you know as long as we get them all added up and it’s the same thing.”

He said it’s “a very good signal” that senators got the first bill passed and that Republicans have “fantastic” unity.

Maine Democrats vow to fight Trump on pulling funding over trans athletes

High-ranking Democrats in Maine said Friday they will fight back against Trump’s vow to deny the state federal funding due to the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ sports.

Trump addressed a group of governors on Thursday and said he “heard men are still playing in Maine” and that he would pull funding because of it under the terms of an executive order he signed this month.

“So we’re not going to give them any federal funding. None, whatsoever, until they clean that up,” Trump said.

Maine’s Attorney General Aaron Frey said he will “defend Maine’s laws and block efforts by the president to bully and threaten us.”

Gov. Janet Mills also said the state “will not be intimidated” by Trump’s threats.

“If the president attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding, my administration and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” Mills said.

Trump adviser says he expects Ukraine to agree to deal allowing US access to the country’s rare earth minerals

Trump’s national security adviser says he believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will accept a deal letting the U.S. access his country’s rare earth minerals.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Mike Waltz said, “Here’s the bottom line. President Zelenskyy is going to sign that deal,” though it wasn’t clear on what timeline he meant.

Trump said this week that he believed the U.S. had a deal on accessing Ukraine’s critical minerals when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent traveled to Kyiv last week.

Zelenskyy said previously that he’d directed his ministers not to sign off on a proposed agreement.

Vice President JD Vance also discussed the deal with Zelenskyy in Munich days after the Bessent meeting.

Trump said Bessent’s visit to Ukraine was ‘a wasted trip,’ continues criticism of Zelenskyy

Trump continued his criticism of Zelenskyy on Friday and said that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s trip to Kyiv last week to try to secure a deal to access Ukraine’s minerals was “a wasted trip.”