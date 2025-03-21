The Latest: Trump orders meet growing protests and court challenges

President Donald Trump 's executive order to facilitate the closure of the U.S. Education Department is met with protests and court challenges. Elon Musk focuses his attention on the Pentagon, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on social media that the billionaire cost-cutter will discuss “innovation, efficiencies & smarter production." Leaders at dozens of universities facing Trump administration investigations scramble to distance themselves from a nonprofit that helped Black and Latino students pursue business degrees. And the arrests of Canadian and European visitors at U.S. borders has some saying no one is safe to come to America as a tourist anymore.

Here's the Latest:

Judge calls Trump administration’s latest response on deportation flights ‘woefully insufficient’

U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg demanded answers from the Trump administration after flights carrying Venezuelan immigrants alleged by the Trump administration to be gang members landed in El Salvador after the judge temporarily blocked deportations under an 18th century wartime law.

Boasberg had given the administration until noon Thursday to either provide more details about the flights or make a claim that it must be withheld because it would harm “state secrets.” The administration resisted the judge’s request, calling it an “unnecessary judicial fishing” expedition.

In a written order, Boasberg called Trump officials’ latest response “woefully insufficient.” The judge said the administration “again evaded its obligations” by merely repeating “the same general information about the flights.” And he ordered the administration to “show cause,” as to why it didn’t violate his court order to turn around the planes, increasing the prospect that he may consider holding administration officials in contempt of court.

Maine found in violation of Title IX over transgender athletes after Trump clashed with governor

Maine’s education office is being ordered to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports or face federal prosecution.

The Education Department on Wednesday said an investigation concluded Maine’s education office violated the Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams and use girls’ facilities. It’s giving Maine 10 days to comply with a list of demands or face Justice Department prosecution.

The federal investigation into Maine’s Department of Education was opened Feb. 21, just hours after Trump and the state’s Democratic governor, Janet Mills, clashed over the issue at a meeting of governors at the White House. During the heated exchange, Mills told the Republican president, “We’ll see you in court.”