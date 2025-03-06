President Donald Trump has issued what he called a “last warning” to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza. He also met with eight released hostages and recently dispatched an envoy for unprecedented direct talks with the militant group.

Meanwhile Trump administration officials said positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean Trump’s suspension of intelligence-sharing may be short.

On tariffs, Canada signaled that Trump’s delay of consumer taxes on the auto industry aren’t enough — they say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t lift retaliatory Canadian tariffs on the United States if Trump leaves any U.S. tariffs in place.

On Trump's efforts to dismantle much of the federal government, the nation’s top public health agency says about 180 CDC employees who were laid off two weeks ago can come back to work.

Here's the latest:

Trump administration pauses flow of intelligence to Ukraine that helps on battlefield

The U.S. has paused its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, cutting off the flow of vital information that has helped the war-torn nation target Russian invaders, but Trump administration officials said Wednesday that positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean it may only be a short suspension.

Information about Russia’s intentions and military movements has been critical to Ukraine’s defense and a strong indication of support from the U.S. and other Western allies. The suspension comes after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine and is another sign of how he has transformed America’s relationship with close allies.

“We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” national security adviser Mike Waltz said Wednesday.

Comments from top Trump administration officials suggest the decision is part of the broader negotiations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, and that intelligence could begin flowing to Ukraine again soon.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe called the suspension a “pause” and said it came after the disastrous meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week. Ratcliffe said Trump wanted to know that Zelenskyy was serious about peace.

