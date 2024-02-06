President-elect Donald Trump faces sentencing Friday for his New York hush money conviction after the nation’s highest court refused to intervene.

Here's the latest:

Remind me again, what was this case about?

Trump was convicted last May of 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes.

The jury found that he falsified records kept by his company to hide the purpose of reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who had made a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign to silence her claim of an extramarital sexual encounter. Trump denies they had sex.

What happened to Trump’s other cases?

The hush money case was the only one of Trump’s four criminal indictments to go to trial.