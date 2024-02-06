President Donald Trump ’s senior aides and allies lashed out at Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Washington as he attended a European summit in London to rally international support for his military’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday night will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency. It’s not officially called the State of the Union, a title reserved for a president’s annual address to Congress during other years of an administration.

Here's the latest:

Waltz commends UK Prime Minister Starmer, French President Macron for stepping up on Ukraine

“We welcome the Europeans taking a lead in European security,” National security adviser Mike Waltz told reporters at the White House. “I mean that’s been an underpinning. They have to invest in the capability to do that. They’re certainly showing a will.”

Waltz’s comments come after Starmer gathered his European counterparts in London on Sunday for talks and called on them to shore up their borders and throw their full weight behind Ukraine as he announced outlines of a plan to end Russia’s war.

Both Starmer and Macron have said they would send troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission once a truce in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia is achieved.

‘There’s initial signs’ of effect on the budget, Congressional Budget Office director says of DOGE cuts

Phillip Swagel, director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, said Monday that cuts enacted by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, are slowing government spending but added that it’s “too early” to make any broader judgement about DOGE’s impact on spending or deficits.

“There’s initial signs that there has been a budgetary impact,” Swagel said in remarks at the National Association for Business Economics. He noted that government spending in some agencies has come in below what was projected before the Trump administration took office. But he said the cuts won’t show up as official budgetary savings unless Congress rescinds the money through legislation later this year. Some of DOGE’s spending cuts could be reversed by the courts, he said. He also noted that the majority of government spending is in the form of mandatory benefit programs and hasn’t been affected.

RFK Jr. lays out benefits of measles vaccines, but stops short of calling for people to get a dose

The nation’s top health official wrote Sunday that the measles vaccine has benefits but he stopped short of calling on parents to inoculate their children from the deadly disease.

In an opinion piece for Fox News, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged parents to consult with “healthcare providers” on whether their children should get the vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

“Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons,” Kennedy wrote in the piece, published Sunday.

Kennedy has previously criticized the vaccines, although research and real-world use has proven that they are safe and effective.

Waltz adds to doubt about whether White House willing to deal with Zelenskyy going forward

National security adviser Mike Waltz also on Monday said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s posture during Friday’s Oval Office “put up in the air” whether he’s someone the U.S. administration will be able to deal with going forward.

“Is he ready? Personally, politically, to move his country towards an end to the fighting?” Waltz said on Fox News on Monday. “And can he and will he make the compromises necessary?”

Waltz added another layer of doubt about U.S. support in the aftermath of Friday’s contentious meeting with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz calls Oval Office blowup a ‘truly ridiculous and unacceptable session’

He was speaking on Fox News on Monday morning.

The meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was meant to result in the signing of a minerals deal between the two nations was abruptly ended after an extraordinary blowup between the Ukrainian and American leaders.

“He’s not ready to talk peace at all,” Waltz said. “This wasn’t an ambush,” he said. “Zelenskyy did his country a disservice.”

Unlike some Republican lawmakers who over the weekend called for Zelenskyy’s resignation — Waltz did not call on the Ukrainian leader to step down, but after asked whether Zelenskyy is fit to lead Ukraine, Waltz said: “what happened Friday really put that up in the air.”

Senate will vote on confirming Linda McMahon to lead an education agency Trump has vowed to close

The Senate will be voting Monday.

McMahon would face the competing tasks of winding down the Education Department while also escalating efforts to achieve Trump’s agenda. Already the Republican president has signed sweeping orders to rid America’s schools of diversity programs and accommodations for transgender students while also calling for expanded school choice programs.

At the same time, Trump has promised to shut down the department and said he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.”

A billionaire and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, McMahon, 76, is an unconventional pick for the role. She spent a year on Connecticut’s state board of education and is a longtime trustee at Sacred Heart University but otherwise has little traditional education leadership.

Trump’s next first speech to Congress is bound to have little resemblance to his last first one

The nation will hear a new president sing a far different tune in his prime-time address before Congress on Tuesday night. Some Americans will lustily sing along. Others will plug their ears.

The old tune is out — the one where a president declares “we strongly support NATO,” “I believe strongly in free trade” and Washington must do more to promote clean air, clean water, women’s health and civil rights.