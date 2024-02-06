The Latest: Trump and Harris hit the trail in key battleground states

Harris’ campaign says her ‘opportunity agenda’ will expand opportunity for Latino men

Harris is set to discuss how her plan will lower costs, increase their chances for homeownership and expand job opportunities for Latino men in an interview she’s taping Tuesday in Washington with Telemundo, the Spanish-language TV network.

The campaign says Harris, running mate Tim Walz and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are giving interviews to several Hispanic media outlets this week in a bid to get her message across to Latino men.

Harris’ Telemundo interview is set to air Wednesday night.