WorldNovember 5, 2024

The Latest: Trump and Harris cede stage to voters who'll also decide control of House and Senate

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he departs a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he departs a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls on Jan. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
FILE - Lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls on Jan. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election Day is here. Voters are gearing up to head to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races. They'll also be determining which party will control the House and Senate.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Trump returns home

Donald Trump has landed back in Florida after finishing his last rally after 2 a.m.

Dixville Notch splits presidential vote 3-3 in first Election Day vote

In a presidential election that appears to be incredibly close, it was fitting that the first votes cast on Election Day were evenly split, with three for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris.

The tiny New Hampshire resort town of Dixville Notch has a tradition dating back to 1960 of being the first in the nation to complete in-person voting. The town’s six voters began casting their ballots on the stroke of midnight Tuesday and the vote count was complete 15 minutes later.

In an election where tensions have run high, the setting in Dixville Notch couldn’t have been more congenial. Voting took place in the living room of the Tillotson House, with cookies and coffee and a couple of very friendly dogs.

