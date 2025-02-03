The Latest: Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for a month

U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that their planned tariffs were on hold for a month to give time for further negotiations. The statement was confirmed by the White House.

Here's the latest:

Import taxes still in place for Canada and China

Trump’s tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday. He posted on social media that he spoke Monday morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would “be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.”

Wall Street is paring its losses after Mexico announces tariffs delay

Wall Street is paring its losses after Mexico’s president said the United States will delay its tariffs on Mexican imports by a month, easing some of the worries about a potential trade war.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in Monday morning trading after being down as much as 1.9% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 99 points, or 0.2%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.