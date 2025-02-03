All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

The Latest: Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for a month

U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that their

The Associated Press, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media members after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media members after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump are on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
FILE - Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump are on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, is pictured Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, is pictured Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that their planned tariffs were on hold for a month to give time for further negotiations. The statement was confirmed by the White House.

Trump’s tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday.

Here's the latest:

Import taxes still in place for Canada and China

Trump’s tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday. He posted on social media that he spoke Monday morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would “be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.”

Wall Street is paring its losses after Mexico announces tariffs delay

Wall Street is paring its losses after Mexico’s president said the United States will delay its tariffs on Mexican imports by a month, easing some of the worries about a potential trade war.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in Monday morning trading after being down as much as 1.9% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 99 points, or 0.2%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

▶Read more about the stock market today.

Mexico to send National Guard to its northern border

“Mexico will reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard immediately, to stop drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, in particular fentanyl,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on the social platform X.

She added that the U.S. had committed to “work to stop the trafficking of high powered weapons to Mexico.”

US and Mexico agree to delay tariffs

Mexico and the United States have agreed to suspend the threatened tariffs for one month as Mexico immediately deploys 10,000 members of its National Guard to their shared border to battle drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico had requested a call with Trump since Friday. The U.S. president called at 8 a.m. (Mexico) on Monday. He and Sheinbaum spoke for more than half an hour.

The U.S. committed to doing more to stop the trafficking of guns into Mexico and both countries have established teams to continue discussing security and trade issues going forward, Sheinbaum said.

Trump asked how long she wanted to pause it and she suggested forever, but he said Mexico could have a month to show results.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 40
WorldFeb. 3
Takeaways from NFL emails outlining Saints' damage control f...
WorldFeb. 3
Surreal prices for COP30 in Brazil's Amazon leave attendees ...
WorldFeb. 3
EU leaders ponder the 'cruel paradox' of a US ally threateni...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Crews return to the Potomac River to recover wreckage from DC midair collision
WorldFeb. 3
Crews return to the Potomac River to recover wreckage from DC midair collision
Their sacred land was a gift for their courage. Yet Maká people in Paraguay fight for its ownership
WorldFeb. 3
Their sacred land was a gift for their courage. Yet Maká people in Paraguay fight for its ownership
Ukrainian troops losing ground to Russia as Trump talks of ending war
WorldFeb. 3
Ukrainian troops losing ground to Russia as Trump talks of ending war
American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally
WorldFeb. 3
American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally
At least 19 killed mostly women in a car bomb explosion in northern Syria
WorldFeb. 3
At least 19 killed mostly women in a car bomb explosion in northern Syria
NFL emails reveal extent of Saints' damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis
WorldFeb. 3
NFL emails reveal extent of Saints' damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis
Pope lists tragedies of children in war and trafficking at a rights summit
WorldFeb. 3
Pope lists tragedies of children in war and trafficking at a rights summit
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy