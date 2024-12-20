All sections
WorldDecember 20, 2024

The Latest: Time is running short to avert a government shutdown after funding bill is rejected

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is framed by early morning clouds, March 19, 2024. Congress has until midnight Friday to come up with a way to fund the government, or federal agencies will shutter. It's up to each federal agency to determine how it handles a shutdown, but there would be disruptions in many services. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is framed by early morning clouds, March 19, 2024. Congress has until midnight Friday to come up with a way to fund the government, or federal agencies will shutter. It's up to each federal agency to determine how it handles a shutdown, but there would be disruptions in many services. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks briefly to reporters just before a vote on an interim spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks briefly to reporters just before a vote on an interim spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the damage and federal response to Hurricane Helene, in Swannanoa, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the damage and federal response to Hurricane Helene, in Swannanoa, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A day before a potential government shutdown, the House rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s new plan Thursday to fund operations and suspend the debt ceiling, as Democrats and dozens of Republicans refused to accommodate his sudden demands.

Here's the latest:

Harris cancels trip and will stay in Washington as shutdown looms

Vice President Kamala Harris cancelled a planned trip to Los Angeles with Washington on the verge of a government shutdown.

She had been scheduled to travel to her home state late Thursday, but instead will remain in the capital, the White House said, after Republicans backed away from a bipartisan compromise to fund the government.

Bill fails in House, next steps remain uncertain

The House rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s new plan Thursday to fund operations and suspend the debt ceiling.

In a hastily convened evening vote punctuated by angry outbursts over the self-made crisis, the lawmakers failed to reach the two-thirds threshold needed for passage — but House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared determined to reassess, before Friday’s midnight deadline.

“We’re going to regroup and we will come up with another solution, so stay tuned,” Johnson said after the vote. The cobbled-together plan didn’t even get a majority, with the bill failing 174-235.

The outcome proved a massive setback for Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk, who rampaged against Johnson’s bipartisan compromise, which Republicans and Democrats had reached earlier to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown.

▶ Read more about the vote and where things stand

