Three of President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks prepared to face skepticism and intense grilling from Democratic senators during their confirmation hearings Thursday.

What we’re following:

Here's the latest:

Kennedy is set to appear before the senate health committee

All eyes will be on the chairman of the committee, Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and his opening remarks.

At Wednesday’s Senate Finance Committee, it was Cassidy who pressed Kennedy the most. When asking him to detail his plans for Medicare and Medicaid, Kennedy responded with few answers and misstated some basic facts about how the federally funded programs work and how many people they serve.

Cassidy’s vote is crucial for Kennedy since he also serves on the finance committee that will decide whether the health secretary nominee makes it to the Senate floor.

Vance posts a message sending condolences in response to DC plane crash

Vice President JD Vance posted a message on Truth Social sending condolences after officials confirmed all passengers on the American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter near DC had died.

“A heartbreaking tragedy for Wichita, and for our entire country,” he said. “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.”

Takeaways from RFK Jr.’s first confirmation hearing

Kennedy was pressed to clarify his views on vaccines, abortion and public health priorities he tried to make the case to become Trump’s health secretary.

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee expressed hope Kennedy could help reduce chronic diseases and health care costs. Democrats repeatedly used Kennedy's own quotes and transcripts from his books and public appearances to pin him down on issues including vaccines and abortion.

▶ Read more about some of the key takeaways from Kennedy’s first confirmation hearing.