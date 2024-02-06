President Donald Trump vowed more “swift and unrelenting action” reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in an unyielding address before Congress as Democratic lawmakers showed their dissent with placards calling out “lies.” One elderly congressman faces possible censure after he was ejected for shaking his cane and shouting that Trump has no mandate to cut Medicaid.

The fallout continues after Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin as the U.S. faced the threat of rekindled inflation and paralyzing uncertainty for business.

And Greenland’s prime minister declared Wednesday that “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought in defiance of a message from Trump, who said that while he supports the Arctic island’s right of self-determination, the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another.”

Here's the latest:

Wall Street stabilizing, still down sharply as Trump tariffs launch trade war

Futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq ticked up slightly in premarket trading Wednesday as Trump’s imposition tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China roil global markets. But these moves are far from recouping the losses that have erased all the gains made since Election Day. Three major U.S. banks were among Tuesday’s biggest losers, but shares in Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Bank of America are rising now that the Trump administration has dropped the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s lawsuit charging them with failing to protect consumers from fraud via Zelle.

▶ Read more about stock market reactions to Trump administration moves

Sen. Slotkin assails Trump’s early actions, offers Democrats a way to fight back

First-term Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin accused Trump of driving up costs while pushing for an “unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends” in Tuesday night’s Democratic response to his first joint congressional address of his second term.

Slotkin, just months into her first term in the U.S. Senate after winning an open Michigan seat despite Trump carrying the state, said Trump “has not laid out a credible plan” to address rising everyday expenses for Americans. She said tariffs that went into effect early Tuesday would only worsen the economy.

Slotkin spoke from Wyandotte, Michigan, a working-class community south of Detroit, after Trump delivered the longest address to Congress by a president in U.S. history. In her opening, Slotkin acknowledged that “America wants change. But there is a responsible way to make change, and a reckless way.”

In her rebuttal, which lasted a little more than 10 minutes, Slotkin told Americans that “change doesn’t need to be chaotic or make us less safe” and warned of the dangers of Trump’s economic approach.

Waltz says Trump would consider lifting Ukraine aid pause if peace talks progress

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz says he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday and that they are discussing dates and locations for opening negotiations over ending the war with Russia.

Trump sees the deal as a precursor to getting Russia and Ukraine to start negotiating over ending the war. Trump paused aid to Ukraine after a blowup with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week.

Waltz, appearing on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning, said Trump “will take a hard look” at lifting the pause “if we can nail down these negotiations.”

Trump presses forward with tariff fight

The president has long viewed the stock market as a lodestar. But he ignored Wall Street losses that wiped out gains since the November election during his joint address.

The stock market has been tumbling as Trump enacts tariffs on Canada and Mexico, critical trading partners that have been retaliating with their own levies. The dispute threatens to increase costs for American consumers even as the president promises to bring down prices.

Trump showed no interest in backing off, describing tariffs as integral to his political agenda.

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it’s happening and it will happen rather quickly. There will be a little disturbance, but we’re ok with that.”