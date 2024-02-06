The Latest: The red carpet is open ahead of the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The red carpet is open ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, which are set to kick off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific. “Emilia Pérez” leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations, but “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” are close behind.

Here's the Latest:

Fashion statements carry a political message

As stars arrived on the red carpet, some added messaging to their ensembles. Swedish singer and actor Kayo Shekoni lifted up her black heel to reveal the words “free Congo” on the red carpet in support of the African country, advocating for the conflict-ridden African nation.

“Conclave” writer Peter Straughan showed his support for Ukraine with a Ukrainian flag pin accent on his tuxedo.

“Just to say, let’s not turn our backs on Ukraine,” he told Variety’s Marc Malkin.

The pin caries extra significance after a tense meeting unfolded between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance Friday.

Jeff Goldblum blooms on red carpet

Actor Jeff Goldblum added a floral arrangement to his off-white tuxedo jacket lapel, in a play off his last name.

Orchids adorned the “Wicked” star’s Prada look that he paired with a colorful floral button up and a black bow tie. His signature glasses were tinted green. Goldblum previously walked for the Prada runway in 2022.

Mission: Possible for June Squibb

June Squibb had no time to spare. She made a grand entrance to the red carpet in sequined florals, being pushed with purpose in a wheelchair.

“There’s June!” someone said, trying to get her attention, but she was already too far away.

“Oh well, she’s on a mission,” another shrugged.

Just like “Thelma.”

Meet the creator of ‘Johanne Sacreblu,’ Mexico’s joyous revenge against ‘Emilia Pérez’

“Emilia Pérez” is not exactly popular in Mexico, where it’s been met largely with indifference or negativity. Instead, Mexico has rallied around “Johanne Sacreblu,” a protest parody from trans filmmaker Camila D. Aurora.

The short film has amassed more than 3 million YouTube views, and was even shown in cinemas with a red carpet event.

Aurora was curious about “Emilia Perez,” but since the film didn’t premiere until very late in the awards season in Mexico, she had to watch it (first) using a pirated link. She didn’t like it at all, finding its trans and Mexican representation derogatory and problematic.

So she took to TikTok with a pitch: The trans heirs of two millionaire French feuding families, Johanne Sacreblu and Agtugo Ratatouille (performed by Aurora and the Yeylán Torres, respectively), fall in love in the middle of their battle to decide if the croissant or the baguette is the ultimate French bread.

Her followers suggested she fundraise. Aurora collected around $1,700 (35,000 Mexican pesos). She composed and recorded the songs for the 28-minute musical, which premiered the same weekend as “Emilia Perez” did in Mexico. It notched 1 million viewers in just three days.

“We were the ant that faced the giant, it’s very incredible,” Aurora told The Associated Press. “I was doing activism, and my activism began the moment I gathered 50 people using only TikTok videos who came together to work two, three days, many hours, just for the pleasure of laughing about this film that a few days ago only made them angry.”

The film has collected double its original budget. She’s donated part of the profits to two organizations, the feminist group Las Hijas de Mayahuel, which advocates for dignified menstrual health and provides medical care as well as the Grupo Nacional de Búsqueda, a collective of organizations of relatives of disappeared people in Mexico.

And, soon, expect a part two.

BEHIND THE LENS: What it’s like on the loud, loud red carpet

AP photographer Chris Pizzello is a veteran of awards shows — and their red carpets. Here’s how he gets the shot amid fierce competition:

I am a naturally quiet person, so I’ve never been a yeller. Even when I do yell, everyone complains that they can’t hear me! So I try to concentrate on capturing what red carpet photographers call “moments.” A wave. A wink. A spontaneous burst of laughter. Or maybe a look back over the shoulder as the celebrity is walking away. It’s just a matter of always being attentive. I also occasionally like to focus on interesting details, like shoes or necklaces.

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing” mints two first-time Oscar nominees

Abraham Alexander and Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada, who composed “Like A Bird” for “Sing Sing,” are up for best original song this year. It marks their first ever Academy Award nominations. But because the nominees in that category won’t perform in 2025, they won’t hit the stage with the likes of 16-nominee Diane Warren or Elton John.

“We would love to share the stage with Elton John and so forth. But what’s a performance if it’s not for people to share? What’s a song if ears can’t hear it?” Alexander said on the red carpet. “We heard they wanted to honor people that were affected by the fires and we were here while it was happening. So, we’re about people. And whichever way we can elevate people’s humanity and human experience, we’re all about.”

Elsewhere in Los Angeles: Timothée Chalamet’s look-alikes vie for a look-alike Oscar

Two of Timothée Chalamet’s lookalikes — yes, those lookalikes — spent the weekend in Los Angeles filming an advertisement for New York hairdresser Sergio Slavnov’s Avenue Man hair care brand.

Miles Mitchell and Zander Dueve placed first and second in the October contest hosted by YouTuber Anthony Po. Flown out from New York and Atlanta by Slavnov to work on the campaign, Mitchell and Dueve spent part of Friday on Rodeo Drive filming the campaign.

“It’s just the gift that keeps on giving, and it just keeps proving to be that,” Dueve said, dressed as Chalamet’s “Dune” character Paul Atreides. “Every now and again, I’m like, okay, five minutes up and then I’m like, oh, okay — there’s another thing, and then another thing, and then Miles and I are coming here.”

Mitchell reprised the thrifted “Wonka” costume that won him the contest. In his briefcase this time? Hair products — and a 3D-printed Oscar statuette.

Everyone’s gotta eat — even the media

Media members started trickling into the press areas in Loews Hotel around 9 a.m. There are dedicated rooms for photographers and print reporters, while most of the television and broadcast reporters line the red carpet. Some members of The Associated Press arrived as early as 10 a.m.

And to the joy of many, the breads, meats and cheeses are out. There are rows of tables with placards revealing our meals later in the night, which include beef empanadas, pasta, jumbo shrimp and vegetable spring rolls. News outlets are still finding their seats and grabbing their plates. Two hours remain until the cameras and microphones are out.

Clarence Maclin’s joyful Oscar debut

“Sing Sing” star and co-writer Clarence Maclin was joyful on the red carpet at his first Oscars.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “The honor of being with people I’ve been watching my whole life? I don’t feel like I’m in competition; I feel like I’m with the best in class.”

Maclin still has one person on his wish list to meet: Denzel Washington.

Bowen Yang bounds down the red carpet

Bowen Yang was among the earlier celebrities to arrive. Excited and dancing his way through the carpet, he blew kisses to fans. His “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater was close behind, perhaps less excited for the spotlight: “No thanks,” he said to a passing photographer looking to take a snap. Fans asked him who he would text first if “Wicked” won: “My sister,” he said.

How to get a spot in the Oscars bleachers

Many of the screaming fans in the bleachers entered contests through local TV and radio stations to get the coveted spot on the red carpet. Some are even second or third timers.