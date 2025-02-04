The Latest: Super Bowl week kicks off with opening night

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Super Bowl 2025 kicks off almost a week before the big game with its opening night in New Orleans. Players and coaches from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will have the opportunity to answer questions from reporters ahead of Sunday’s game.

___

Here's the latest:

Super Bowl opening night in New Orleans is closed

The first night of Super Bowl week is over.

The Chiefs and Eagles are gone from the Superdome. The next big media spectacle is Thursday: the Super Bowl 59 pregame and halftime show news conference featuring Kendrick Lamar, Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Ledisi.

And then, of course, game time on Sunday.

Andy Reid jokes about Patrick Mahomes’ ‘dad body’

Chiefs coach Andy Reid turned a question about the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue into an opportunity to make a joke at quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ expense.

The question concerned which of his players he’d pick to be featured in the magazine.

“Well, if it was a dad body, it would be Pat,” he said.

The Chiefs may be running a play you ran in high school

If the Kansas City Chiefs run a play Sunday that you think your team ran in high school, you might be right.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he’ll take plays from all sorts of sources. He’s taken stuff from watching high school games. He’s even taken concepts from when teams ran the Wing-T offense many, many decades ago.

“We’ll take anything, as long as we think it’s a good one,” Reid said.

Travis Kelce on possible proposal: ‘Next question’

Travis Kelce was asked if he planned to give anyone a special ring if the Chiefs win on Sunday.

“A Super Bowl ring?” he asked. “Next question.”

Kelce has been dating pop superstar Taylor Swift for more than a year. They smooched on the field after last year’s Super Bowl win and she is expected to attend the game.

Chiefs’ Butker silent on question about gays

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who has been outspoken on the subject of his Christian faith, went silent when asked, “What do you think about gays?”

An NFL official waved off the questioner and Butker, seemingly unfazed, went about answering other questions.

“I understand that this is a great evening and we’re here to focus on the game,” Butker said. “Maybe if I saw him without a camera we’d have a great conversation.”

Patrick Mahomes would love to play in Australia

Patrick Mahomes said he’d love to play an NFL game in Australia.

Mahomes said his honeymoon was originally planned for Down Under, but COVID-19 forced a change to those plans.

“It’s been cool to see the NFL go global,” Mahomes said.

Travis Kelce won’t be doing the Griddy

Travis Kelce says he doesn’t have a touchdown dance planned in case he scores in the Super Bowl.

How about the Griddy?

“I’m not a Griddy kind of guy,” he said. “Maybe the skedaddle.”

Taylor Swift grew up in Eagles country, but her dad may have switched sides

Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm — she wrote a song about it — in West Reading, Pennsylvania, until she was 13.

That’s Eagles country.

Which explains why Scott Swift, Taylor’s father, was apparently an Eagles fan. And that makes for an interesting Super Bowl conversation, since Swift’s boyfriend happens to be Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

So, Travis, what colors will your girlfriend’s dad be wearing on Super Sunday?

“I’ll have to ask Scott himself. We haven’t had that convo yet,” Kelce said. “But I think he’ll be wearing red.”

Scott Swift was at a Chiefs playoff game a couple weeks ago, so it’s a good bet he will, in fact, be wearing red.

Wentz is healthy for this Super Bowl, but still unlikely to play

Carson Wentz called his journey from star young quarterback in Philadelphia to backup in Kansas City a “whirlwind.”

Wentz feels fortunate to be at his second Super Bowl, even though he’s once again unlikely to play.

He was hurt seven years ago when he watched his backup Nick Foles lead the Eagles to the title. Now he’s the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce takes a break from answering questions to ask one

Now this was a unique Super Bowl opening night moment.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked if there was something he could ask the assembled media, what would it be?

He thought for a moment.

“Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing?” he asked.

The reference was this: There’s a perception by some — not Kansas City fans — that officials give the Chiefs, particularly quarterback Patrick Mahomes, favorable calls.

A ‘Super’ Mavericks fan speaks out about the Luka Doncic trade

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a tough weekend. He’s a Dallas Mavericks fan.

And they just traded Luka Doncic — the team’s best player — to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s tough,” Mahomes said. “I’ve watched him since he was 18 years old. It was Dirk (Nowitzki) and Luka and seeing his maturation and how great of a basketball player he’s became, it’s been fun to watch. As a Dallas fan, it hurts me. But I’m happy for him that he’s going to be able to go out there and be in LA and try to achieve his dream of winning a championship.”

Mahomes excited to have Brady on the Super Bowl call

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has 17 playoff wins as a starting quarterback. The only player in NFL history with more will be at the Super Bowl on Sunday as well.

In the broadcast booth, that is.

Tom Brady will be part of the broadcast team for Fox. He won 35 playoff games as a starter, including seven Super Bowls.

“I have so much respect for Tom and he’s been someone that’s given me so much advice in my career,” said Mahomes, who’s seeking his fourth Super Bowl title. “So, it’ll be really cool and I’m sure he’ll break it down and it’ll be a great game and I’m excited for the fans to see it.”

Jameis Winston to the Giants? Saquon likes the idea

A lot of NFL players travel to the Super Bowl. Some play. Others work in media, which is the role Jameis Winston has this week.

And he got to ask Eagles star Saquon Barkley a question about his own future. Here’s how it went.

Winston: “One more question, Saquon! One more question! In this free agency, man, I’m a free agent, I don’t really got no job. Who should sign me in free agency?”

Barkley: “Um, I think New York needs a quarterback right now.”

Winston: “New York who?”

Barkley: “Giants.”

It’s possible Big Blue Nation won’t like that, especially coming from Barkley.

Travis Kelce shouts out Chiefs fans and their volume

Travis Kelce has famously told Kansas City fans — they call themselves Chiefs Kingdom — a few times over the years that “you’ve got to fight for your right to party,” referencing an old Beastie Boys hit.

He had a chance to address the fans at opening night on Monday. Evidently, he knows they are already partying.

“The loudest fan base in the world, baby,” Kelce said. “Yeaaaah, Chiefs Kingdom. “We’re ready, baby. Let’s get this thing going.”

How did Chiefs get to three straight Super Bowls? Patrick Mahomes credits Andy Reid

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may get a lot of the credit for Kansas City having a chance to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

But he says the credit should go to coach Andy Reid.

“It starts with coach Reid,” Mahomes said. “The culture that he’s built, we know it’s a day-by-day process. It’s awesome to be in the Super Bowl but we have to go put in the work every single day first. And I’m glad we’re here.”

Reid says the Chiefs make it easy for him.

“Listen, they’re good human beings, and that’s the most important thing,” Reid said. “Good football players, but most of all I’m proud of them for just being good guys.”

Turns out not every tight end is a Taylor Swift fan

Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert won’t be going 1-on-1 with Kansas City’s Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl. They’re both tight ends. They both play offense.

But if they cross paths, we think we know what might come up in conversation.

Turns out, Goedert doesn’t know much about Taylor Swift — Kelce’s girlfriend and one of the most famous singers on the planet.

“Does she sing ‘Don’t go chasing waterfalls?’ She doesn’t? Man,” Goedert said, referencing a single by TLC that was released in 1995 — when Swift was 5 years old. “She’s an incredible artist, but she ain’t on my playlist.”

Dude. Come on.

Goedert says he listens to Philly icons like Meek Mill, and has been listening to plenty of Kendrick Lamar — the Super Bowl halftime show performer this year.

Saquon Barkley picks an interesting favorite color

Among the highlights of Saquon Barkley’s opening-night media session were some questions that had nothing to do with football.

They included:

Favorite color? “I’m gonna go red.” (He then paused, realizing red is part of Kansas City’s primary color scheme.) “Maybe that wasn’t the right color to say at this moment,” he said.

Favorite Mexican dish? “Is a quesadilla a Mexican dish? It is? I’ll go with that.”

Message to Giants fans? “It’s nothing but love. I’ll be naive to think they weren’t supportive to me over the last six years. ... All the things that happened over there and the love I have for them is the reason I’m able to have the success I’m having now.”

DeVonta Smith wishes he could teleport

A young reporter from Nickelodeon presented Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a big necklace, then got to the real question that needed asking.

“Are there any superpowers that you think would help you on the big day?” she asked.

Smith’s reply: “If I could teleport.”

Let’s face it: That would be a difficult weapon for any secondary to deal with.

Big Dom won’t play on Sunday. You’ll see him anyway

Perhaps one of the most recognizable figures on the Philadelphia sideline has zero catches this season, zero tackles and probably doesn’t have a great time in the 40-yard dash.

And the Eagles think he’s indispensable.

Big Dom. That’s how everyone knows Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, who has a cult following in Philadelphia.

“I would say this: Nobody does their job better in the National Football League than Big Dom does his,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s awesome. He truly just wants to help other people.”

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999. He’s a broad-chested guy who tends to find his way into television shots on the sideline. He oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives.

“I couldn’t do my job without Dom. That’s for sure,” Sirianni said.

Eagles’ Fangio feared the worst during power outage at Superdome 12 years ago

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has “vivid” memories of the last Super Bowl played at the Superdome.

He had the same role for San Francisco when a power outage forced a long delay in the third quarter against Baltimore 12 years ago.