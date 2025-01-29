All sections
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

The Latest: RFK Jr. set to appear on Capitol Hill for HHS confirmation hearings

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s confirmation hearings

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to reporters as he rides the train to go to meet with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to reporters as he rides the train to go to meet with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s confirmation hearings are set to begin Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee on Thursday.

Here's the latest:

Trump moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

The new administration’s most provocative move came this week, as it announced it would temporarily halt federal payments to ensure they complied with Trump’s orders barring diversity programs. The technical-sounding directive had enormous immediate impact before it was blocked by a federal judge, potentially pulling trillions of dollars from police departments, domestic violence shelters, nutrition services and disaster relief programs that rely on federal grants.

Legal experts noted the president is explicitly forbidden from cutting off spending for programs that Congress has approved.

Democrats and other critics said the move was blatantly unconstitutional.

While some Republicans were critical, most were supportive.

▶ Read more about Trump’s latest moves to expand his power

RFK Jr.’s famous name and controversial views collide in his bid for top health job

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said vaccines are not safe. His support for abortion access has made conservatives uncomfortable. And farmers across the Midwest are nervous over his talk of banning corn syrup and pesticides from America’s food supply.

The 71-year-old, whose famous name and family tragedies have put him in the national spotlight since he was a child, has spent years airing his populist — and sometimes extreme — views in podcasts, TV interviews and speeches building his own quixotic brand.

A son of a Democratic political dynasty, Kennedy is seeking to become the nation’s top health official. To get there, he’s softening those long-held beliefs, hoping to win approval from the Republican Party.

At stake is Kennedy’s control of the nation’s sprawling $1.7 trillion U.S. Health and Human Services agency, which oversees food and hospital inspections, health insurance for roughly half of the country and vaccine recommendations.

With a strong resemblance to his father and lawyer credentials to match, he found ardent followers who embrace the critiques he’s lodged against unhealthy foods, pharmaceutical companies and chemicals.

But he couldn’t get Democrats on his side, with some of his relatives shunning him over his vaccine views. His has been a flexible ideological journey, part liberal Democrat, part libertarian, and now, an adherent of the MAGA agenda after dropping out of the race last year to back Trump.

▶ Read more about how RFK Jr’s family and controversial health views

Things to look for in RFK Jr’s confirmation hearings

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s famous name, populist stances and loyal following have earned him President Donald Trump’s support, but will that get him the votes he needs from the Republican-controlled Senate to become the nation’s top health official?

If approved, Kennedy will control a $1.7 trillion agency that oversees food and hospital inspections, hundreds of health clinics, vaccine recommendations and health insurance for roughly half the country.

Here’s what to watch during his confirmation hearings:

    1. How will he explain his vaccine views?

    2. Watch for overtures to the anti-abortion movement

    3. There are Democrats he’s trying to woo, too

    4. Will that letter from Caroline Kennedy come up?

▶ Read more about what to watch for in RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings

