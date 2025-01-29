Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s confirmation hearings are set to begin Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee on Thursday.

Here's the latest:

Trump moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

The new administration’s most provocative move came this week, as it announced it would temporarily halt federal payments to ensure they complied with Trump’s orders barring diversity programs. The technical-sounding directive had enormous immediate impact before it was blocked by a federal judge, potentially pulling trillions of dollars from police departments, domestic violence shelters, nutrition services and disaster relief programs that rely on federal grants.

Legal experts noted the president is explicitly forbidden from cutting off spending for programs that Congress has approved.

Democrats and other critics said the move was blatantly unconstitutional.

While some Republicans were critical, most were supportive.

▶ Read more about Trump’s latest moves to expand his power

RFK Jr.’s famous name and controversial views collide in his bid for top health job

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said vaccines are not safe. His support for abortion access has made conservatives uncomfortable. And farmers across the Midwest are nervous over his talk of banning corn syrup and pesticides from America’s food supply.