Divers are expected to return to the Potomac River as part of the recovery and investigation after the United States’ deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century.

The collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C, late Wednesday killed 67 people, including more than a dozen figure skaters. More than 40 bodies have been recovered.

Air crash investigations can take months, and federal investigators told reporters Thursday they would not speculate on the cause.

Here's the latest:

Personal items found in the Potomac turned over to FBI

A riverkeeper who routinely patrols the Potomac for the environmental group Waterkeeper Alliance got permission Thursday to take his motorboat to the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge, about two miles (3.2 kilometers) down from the crash site.

Dean Naujoks said he found that floating debris from the passenger plane had been pushed by the wind and current into a pair of shallow coves along the Maryland shore.

Naujoks recovered a piece of the interior wall from the passenger cabin that had surrounded a window, pages from a flight manual, a woman’s sweater and what appeared to be the cushion from a pilot’s seat. He turned over the items to the FBI.

“Everything is covered in jet fuel,” Naujoks said. “I’m thinking of the people these things belonged to and it’s a punch to the gut. It’s just a sad day on the river.”

Official tells the AP that more than 40 bodies recovered

More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the Potomac River as a massive recovery effort continues following the deadliest aviation disaster in a generation, a law enforcement official told Associated Press.

The recovery efforts were continuing on Friday.

The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

By Mike Balsamo

Trump says Army Black Hawk was flying too high at time of midair crash

“It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” Trump added in a Friday morning post on his Truth Social platform.

The comments from the president come the day after he questioned the actions of a U.S. Army helicopter pilot involved in the midair collision with a commercial airliner, while also blaming diversity initiatives for undermining air safety.

The maximum altitude where the Black Hawk was at the time of the crash — along a published corridor called Route 4 — was 200 feet (61 meters) above ground, according to Jonathan Koziol, chief of staff for Army aviation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that elevation seemed to be a factor in the crash.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stresses importance of U.S. military’s ‘continuity’ training

The three-person Army crew on the UH-60 Blackhawk was conducting a continuity of government planning training mission at the time of the midair crash.

Military aircraft frequently conduct such training flights in and around the nation’s capital for familiarization with routes they would fly in case of a major catastrophe or an attack on the U.S. that would require relocation of key officials from the capital region.

“You need to train as you fight, you need to rehearse in ways that would reflect a real world scenario,” Hegseth said during a Friday morning appearance on Fox and Friends.

Hegseth stressed that it remained the Pentagon’s duty to also mitigate risks, while conducting such training. But he underscored U.S. forces need “to ensure, if unfortunately, there were a real world event where things needed to happen we could respond to it day or night.”

Hegseth says helicopter black box still not recovered

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says investigators have not yet recovered a key recording device from the Army helicopter involved in Wednesday’s fatal collision at Ronald Reagan National Airport.