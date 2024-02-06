A man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was taken into police custody Monday for questioning in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Thompson was killed in what police said was a “brazen, targeted” attack Wednesday as he walked to a hotel in New York City.

Here's the latest:

What type of gun did the shooter use?

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the shooter used a 9 mm pistol police said resembled the guns farmers use to put down animals without causing a loud noise. Police said they had not yet found the gun itself.