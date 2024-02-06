A man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was taken into police custody Monday for questioning in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.
Thompson was killed in what police said was a “brazen, targeted” attack Wednesday as he walked to a hotel in New York City.
Here's the latest:
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the shooter used a 9 mm pistol police said resembled the guns farmers use to put down animals without causing a loud noise. Police said they had not yet found the gun itself.
Ammunition found near Thompson’s body bore the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose,” mimicking a phrase used by insurance industry critics.
The man is being held in the area of Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 233 miles (375 kilometers) west of New York City, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The development came as dogs and divers returned Monday to New York’s Central Park while the dragnet for Thompson’s killer stretched into a sixth day.
— Michael R. Sisak
