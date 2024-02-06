All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 30, 2025

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC's Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency equipment stages at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Emergency equipment stages at Gravelly Point, north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along the Potomac River, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted.

Here's the latest:

Reagan Washington National a popular airport

Reagan Washington National is located along the Potomac River, just southwest of the city. It’s a popular choice because it’s much closer than the larger Dulles International Airport, which is deeper in Virginia.

Depending on the runway being used, flights into Reagan can offer passengers spectacular views of landmarks like the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol. It’s a postcard-worthy welcome for tourists visiting the city.

Details on the passenger jet

American Airlines flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.

Trump is briefed on the crash

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash.

‘Tower, did you see

that?’

In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.

“Tower, did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision.”

The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

JUST IN: Helicopter that collided with passenger jet was flown by Army, AP source says

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 30
PHOTO COLLECTION: Aircraft Down
WorldJan. 30
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struggles to answer questions on Medic...
WorldJan. 30
Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reag...
WorldJan. 30
AP PHOTOS: Move over peanuts, pistachio is the latest trend ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump White House rescinds memo freezing federal money after widespread confusion
WorldJan. 30
Trump White House rescinds memo freezing federal money after widespread confusion
Dave Matthews won't perform at FireAid or a MusiCares benefit, citing a critical family illness
WorldJan. 30
Dave Matthews won't perform at FireAid or a MusiCares benefit, citing a critical family illness
FACT FOCUS: No evidence that $50 million was designated by the US to buy condoms for Hamas
WorldJan. 29
FACT FOCUS: No evidence that $50 million was designated by the US to buy condoms for Hamas
Longtime AP international journalist Earleen Fisher, whose career spanned five decades, dies at 78
WorldJan. 29
Longtime AP international journalist Earleen Fisher, whose career spanned five decades, dies at 78
Leader of rebels who toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad is named country's interim president
WorldJan. 29
Leader of rebels who toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad is named country's interim president
Takeaways from RFK Jr.'s first confirmation hearing as Trump's nominee for health secretary
WorldJan. 29
Takeaways from RFK Jr.'s first confirmation hearing as Trump's nominee for health secretary
What to know about Guantanamo Bay, the base where Trump says he'll send migrants
WorldJan. 29
What to know about Guantanamo Bay, the base where Trump says he'll send migrants
Kansas unveils a mural honoring 'rebel women' who campaigned for voting rights
WorldJan. 29
Kansas unveils a mural honoring 'rebel women' who campaigned for voting rights
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy