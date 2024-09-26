All sections
WorldSeptember 26, 2024
The Latest: NYC mayor's phone seized ahead of expected unsealing of indictment
FBI seizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams' phone ahead of expected indictment unsealing. Adams' lawyer criticizes the large FBI presence at Gracie Mansion, calling it an unnecessary show of force.
The Associated Press, Associated Press
A vehicle drives out of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A vehicle drives out of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image taken from video released by New York City Office of the Mayor, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, shows mayor Eric Adams speaking during a videotaped statement. (New York City Office of the Mayor via AP)
This image taken from video released by New York City Office of the Mayor, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, shows mayor Eric Adams speaking during a videotaped statement. (New York City Office of the Mayor via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

FBI agents entered the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and seized his phone early Thursday morning, hours before an indictment detailing criminal charges against the Democrat was expected to be made public.

Adams was indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges that remain sealed, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Here's the latest:

Adams' lawyer criticizes the large FBI presence at the mayor's residence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyer is calling the large FBI presence at the mayor’s official residence Thursday morning an unnecessary show of force.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Spiro said federal agents were at Gracie Mansion “in an effort to create a spectacle (again).”

Dozens of uniformed police officers as well as law enforcement agents in suits milled around the security gate. SUVs with darkened windows came and left, and officers could be seen bringing coffee and doughnuts inside.

