New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyer is calling the large FBI presence at the mayor’s official residence Thursday morning an unnecessary show of force.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in,” attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Spiro said federal agents were at Gracie Mansion “in an effort to create a spectacle (again).”

Dozens of uniformed police officers as well as law enforcement agents in suits milled around the security gate. SUVs with darkened windows came and left, and officers could be seen bringing coffee and doughnuts inside.