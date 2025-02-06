All sections
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway

Snoop Dogg is set to take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston waves on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston waves on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Snoop Dogg is set to take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime NFL Honors that recognizes the best of the season.

The ceremony features the announcement of The Associated Press’ annual awards, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Lights, camera, action! NFL Honors red carpet is underway

The red carpet is open.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston were among the first players to style and profile on the carpet. Slayton wore a pair of Giants sneakers while Winston wore a red cheetah print velvet jacket.

Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Bills safety Damar Hamlin are the finalists.

NFL MVP finalists

Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Barkley is the only non-QB of the bunch after running for 2,005 yards, eighth-best for a single season in NFL history.

Jackson, the reigning winner, is seeking his third MVP award after leading the Ravens to an AFC North title.

What awards are being announced at NFL Honors?

There will be eight AP awards presented, including Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

How to watch the NFL Honors show

The NFL Honors awards show will air on Fox and NFL Network at 9 p.m. EST Thursday night. It’s also available on streaming at NFL+.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

