The Latest: Netanyahu and Trump to meet at the White House

As President Trump prepares to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s Middle East envoy said that a three to five-year timeline for reconstruction of Gaza is not a viable post-war plan for the battle-torn territory.

This first visit of a foreign leader during Trump’s second term comes amid lagging support for Netanyahu in Israel. The Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end.

Here’s the latest:

Trump says he’s given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him

“If they did that, they would be obliterated,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters while signing an executive order calling for the U.S. government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran. “I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.”

The Justice Department announced in federal charges in November that an Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election had been thwarted.

The department alleged Iranian officials had instructed Farhad Shakeri, 51, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran.

Some Head Start preschools are still locked out of federal funding

A week after President Trump’s aborted effort to pause federal grants, Head Start centers that serve thousands of preschoolers are still struggling to access their federal grant money, delays that have forced some to abruptly close their doors.

Head Start, which serves some of nation’s neediest kids and families, ran into trouble last week when directors discovered they were locked out of the online payment system. Medicaid administrators had the same problems. The website eventually went back online, but administrators are still experiencing intermittent outages. Some have not been able to draw down funding for a week.

It led centers in Michigan and Wisconsin to close temporarily, and at least one center in Pennsylvania is contemplating shutting its doors until it regains access to its funds.

The disruption coincided with a directive from the Trump administration to halt federal grants, a mandate that was not supposed exclude Head Start and Medicaid. The directive was withdrawn after outcry. The White House has not said whether the payment system was purposefully taken offline.

Trump says he and Xi of China will speak at the “appropriate” time

The leaders have yet to discuss the tariffs that Trump imposed on Chinese goods and retaliatory tariffs that Xi has slapped on some American products.

Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on tariffs against Canada and Mexico after phone conversations with the leaders of those two U.S. allies.

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Capitol Hill to meet with senators

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, is on Capitol Hill today to meet with senators.

After meeting with Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wy., Oz said he plans to meet with Sens. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.V., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., among others.

“They’re all from different parts of the country,” Oz said, which would help him field ideas. He invoked the “Make America Healthy Again” slogan in talks with reporters.

“I promise you, we’re going to work hard to make sure the American people feel empowered to get their health back,” Oz said.

He declined to say whether he supported Congress reducing the budgets of Medicare or Medicaid.

Maryland congressman creates online portal for federal workers to share concerns

A Maryland congressman is asking federal workers to share their concerns about President Donald Trump administration’s hiring freeze, deferred resignation program and confusion regarding executive orders.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat, has created an online portal on his congressional website that enables federal workers to share their experiences, either just with his office or publicly. People who participate publicly can choose to identify themselves fully, with their first name and city only, or remain anonymous.

The congressman has included a link at the top of his website that reads: “Federal Employees: Share Your Story with Rep. Johnny O.” The first-term congressman says he’s working to defend Maryland’s federal workforce from “the reckless assault from the Trump Administration.”

All Senate Democrats to oppose Trump’s budget chief over freeze

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that Democrats will unanimously oppose the nomination for Russell Vought to lead the Office of Management Bureau after a series of executive orders have cause a frenzy over federal funding in the U.S.

“We are united in our agreement that Russell Vought is a dangerous and disruptive choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget,” the. New York lawmaker said at a press conference. “And we saw a precursor to his leadership last week during the dangerous federal funding freeze.”

Democrats had been voting in favor of some of Trump’s Cabinet nominations over the last two weeks but have no decided to halt their support over Vought over Trump’s decision to halt federal assistance programs.

Canadian minister says problems cited by Trump are overstated

A Canadian official says concerns raised by Trump about an influx of fentanyl and illegal immigration from his country were vastly overstated.

Fentanyl from Canada represents 0.2% of total U.S. seizures of fentanyl, Canada’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. About the same amount of fentanyl was seized by Canada from the U.S.

Illegal immigration from Canada also is low, Wilkinson said, although officials agree with Trump that “one illegal migrant is too many.”

Trump’s claims “were made in good faith in the sense that I do think that President Trump is seized with these issues,″ Wilkinson said. “I think it’s also fair to say that there are two borders (for the U.S.) and, and on the southern border, it’s been a bigger issue.”

“The problem on the northern border, I think, is smaller than many people, and perhaps even President Trump, understand,″ he said.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick to oversee US spy agencies, clears Senate committee

Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to be President Donald Trump director of national intelligence cleared a key Senate committee Tuesday despite concerns raised about her past comments sympathetic to Russia and a meeting with Syria’s now-deposed leader.

A former Democratic congresswoman, Gabbard is one of Trump’s most divisive nominees, with lawmakers of both parties also pointing to her past support for government leaker Edward Snowden. But the Senate Intelligence Committee advanced her nomination in a closed-door 9-8 vote, and it now heads to the full Senate for consideration. A vote has not been scheduled yet.

Until three GOP members seen as swing votes announced their support, it wasn’t clear her nomination would advance. Gabbard will need almost all GOP senators to vote yes to win confirmation.

▶ Read more about Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence

Trump and Musk demand termination of federal office leases through General Services Administration

Office space is next on the hit list for Trump and Musk’s sweeping effort to fire government employees and curtail operations.

The General Services Administration’s regional managers got the memo last week to begin terminating leases on all of the roughly 7,500 federal offices nationwide, where more than 1 million federal civilian employees work.

The email shared with The Associated Press by a GSA employee seems to contradict Trump’s own return-to-office mandate, adding confusion to what was already a scramble by the GSA to bring in remote employees. They may believe they won’t need as many offices once workers have resigned or been fired.

According to the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, the office closures are being led by Nicole Hollander, an employee of Musk’s X company now embedded in the GSA’s headquarters. Her LinkedIn profile says she has a background in real estate.

▶ Read more about the GSA office leases

Trump envoy calls Gaza rebuilding timeline ‘preposterous’

Envoy Steve Witkoff said “it is unfair to explain to Palestinians that they might be back in five years.”

He’s reiterating the Trump administration call for Arab nations to temporarily relocate displaced Palestinians from the war-torn territory.

Egypt and Jordan, as well other Arab nations, have rejected Trump’s calls to take in 2.3 million Palestinians during a post-war rebuilding effort.

Netanyahu and Witkoff began the daunting work of brokering the next phase of a ceasefire agreement ahead of the Israeli leader’s meeting with Trump on Tuesday.

▶ Read more about Trump-Netanyahu developments

Canada’s energy minister proposes closer cooperation on critical minerals, uranium

A 30-day tariff delay allows Canada and the United States time to prevent a “lose-lose” cycle of tariffs and retaliation, a Canadian official says.

Instead of treating each other as adversaries, the two longtime trading partners should more closely cooperate on issues such as critical minerals, uranium and other energy, Canada’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.

Canada can “find ways to ramp up production of uranium,” thereby reducing U.S. imports from hostile countries such as Russia, Wilkinson said. A number of uranium mines in Canada are not running at full capacity, but “certainly could be,″ he said. “There certainly are options for enabling the displacement of Russian fuel by Canadian fuel.″

The U.S. has banned imports of Russian uranium under a law Congress passed last year, but exceptions are allowed if approved by the Energy Department. About 12% of the uranium used to produce electricity at U.S. nuclear power plants was imported from Russia in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Wilkinson was in Washington for a speech to the Atlantic Council think tank.

Doctors for America sues the federal government for removing health information from government web sites

Some advocacy groups are suing the federal government over the removal of health information from government web sites, asking a court to order that the information be restored.

Doctors for America, working with the Public Citizen Litigation Group, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a federal court in Washington, D.C. The suit targets removal of the government health-focused webpages and datasets in the last week, arguing the action creates a dangerous gap in scientific data needed to respond to disease outbreaks and deprives doctors of information they need to treat patients.

Doctors for America is a not-for-profit representing over 27,000 physicians and medical trainees. The organization was born from an earlier organization that pushed for health reform and supported Barack Obama when he was running for president.

The defendants include the Office of Personnel Management, which directed federal health agencies to remove or modify webpages, and government health agencies that took those steps — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Secret Service readies for Trump at the Super Bowl

Secret Service agents are on the ground in New Orleans preparing to protect President Trump as he watches Kansas City face Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the agency tasked with protecting the president, said Tuesday that security measures at the game have been “enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”

Guglielmi says the Secret Service has been “on the ground for days” working with the NFL and other law enforcement agencies to prepare for the president’s visit.

More details will be coming soon on what fans can expect especially when it comes to going through security checkpoints.

First military flight to deport migrants to Guantanamo Bay is set to depart, official says

Tuesday’s flight was confirmed by a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

It is the first step in an expected surge in the number of migrants held at the Navy base in Cuba.

President Donald Trump has eyed the facility as a holding center and said it has the capacity to hold as many as 30,000.

▶ Read more about plans to hold migrants at Guantanamo

‘We have a Constitution’ — Rubio acknowledges ‘legalities’ about jailing Americans in El Salvador

The U.S. secretary of state said El Salvador’s offer to accept and jail violent American criminals raises clear legal issues.

“There are obviously legalities involved. We have a Constitution,” Rubio said Tuesday, a day after reaching an unusual agreement with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to allow the Central American country to imprison U.S. deportees of any nationality, including American citizens and legal residents convicted of violent crimes.

“But it’s a very generous offer. No one’s ever made an offer like that — and to outsource, at a fraction of the cost, at least some of the most dangerous and violent criminals that we have in the United States. But obviously, the administration will have to make a decision.”

Rubio spoke at a joint news conference with President Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica, the next stop on his tour.

▶ Read more about Rubio’s controversial State Department moves

FBI agents sue over Justice Dept. effort to ID employees involved in Trump-related investigations

FBI agents who participated in investigations related to President Donald Trump have sued over Justice Department efforts to develop a list of the employees involved, fearing it could lead to mass firings.

The class-action complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington seeks an immediate halt to plans to compile a list of investigators who participated in probes of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as well as Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The lawsuit notes Trump’s repeated campaign promises of ‘vengeance’ or ‘retribution.’ They said even compiling such a list is “retaliatory in nature, intended to intimidate FBI agents and other personnel and to discourage them from reporting any future malfeasance” by Trump or his appointees.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

▶ Read more about the FBI agents’ lawsuit

US coal industry leader on Chinese tariffs: We can sell elsewhere

National Mining Association President Rich Nolan says the Chinese tariffs are “significant,” but noted that global coal demand is at record levels.

“U.S. coal exports go to more than 70 nations and are a critical, stabilizing force in global markets,” Nolan said. “While China tries to damage a core U.S. industry, we expect global demand for high-quality U.S. coal to remain robust.”

U.S. coal exports peaked in 2012 under former President Barack Obama, accounting for about 12% of the fuel mined in the U.S. that year. Now the U.S. is exporting more than 20% of the total mined.

Doug Collins confirmed as veterans affairs secretary

The U.S. Senate confirmed Doug Collins as secretary of veterans affairs on Tuesday, putting the former congressman and Iraq War veteran at the helm of a department that provides crucial care to America’s veterans.

The former Air Force chaplain was confirmed on a 77-23 vote to join Trump’s Cabinet.

The Department of Veterans Affairs manages a more than $350 billion budget and oversees nearly 200 medical centers and hospitals nationwide. Collins has promised to cut regulations and elevate the quality of care for veterans.