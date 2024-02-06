Elon Musk is vowing yet again to fire any federal workers who don’t respond to an email asking them to list five things they accomplished last week.

Hours after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management had directed agencies that responses to its email were optional, Musk again threatened federal workers in a post on X, his social media platform.

Here's the latest:

The FBI’s new deputy director is a popular podcaster — who has had plenty to say about the agency

The popular right-wing podcaster Dan Bongino has built a career of unleashing sometimes inflammatory rants against the media, Democrats and the federal government.

Now, the 50-year-old former New York police officer and U.S. Secret Service agent will return to the government he has so often criticized as Trump’s selection for deputy FBI director. He said Monday he’ll soon leave his daily show to take on the new role.

Bongino, who will serve under FBI Director Kash Patel, does not have any experience at the premier federal law enforcement agency. Nonetheless, he has strong opinions about how it should be run.

A sampling of Bongino’s podcast commentary from the past year reveals he’s a loyalist to Patel and wants to see sweeping changes, from clearing the bureau of anyone he views as inappropriately political to redirecting investigations away from domestic extremism.

▶ Read more about how Bongino views the FBI, in his own words

Nearly 40% of contracts canceled by Musk’s DOGE are expected to produce no savings

That’s according to the Trump administration’s own data.

The Department of Government Efficiency, run by Trump adviser Elon Musk, last week published an initial list of 1,125 contracts it terminated in recent weeks across the federal government. Data published on DOGE’s “Wall of Receipts” shows more than one-third of the contract cancellations, 417 in all, are expected to yield no savings.

That’s usually because the total value of the contracts has already been fully obligated, which means the government has a legal requirement to spend the funds for the goods or services it purchased and in many cases has already done so.

“It’s like confiscating used ammunition after it’s been shot when there’s nothing left in it. It doesn’t accomplish any policy objective,” said Charles Tiefer, a retired University of Baltimore law professor and expert on government contracting law. “Their terminating so many contracts pointlessly obviously doesn’t accomplish anything for saving money.”

▶ Read more about contracts canceled by DOGE

FDA moves to rehire medical device, food safety and other staffers fired days earlier

Barely a week after mass firings at the Food and Drug Administration, some probationary staffers received unexpected news over the weekend: The government wants them back.