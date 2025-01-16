All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

The Latest: More of Trump’s cabinet picks will appear for Senate confirmation hearings

The Associated Press, Associated Press
John Wakefield, left, listens to his wife Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, as she appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
John Wakefield, left, listens to his wife Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, as she appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., chats at the New York Stock Exchange before President-elect Donald Trump arrives to ring the opening bell, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., chats at the New York Stock Exchange before President-elect Donald Trump arrives to ring the opening bell, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Treasury, is seen as he meets with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Gripas, File)
FILE - Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Treasury, is seen as he meets with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Gripas, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate hearings are scheduled this week for several of Trump’s picks for the Cabinet. While many are rapidly gaining support for their confirmation, the remaining still have to go before the committees overseeing the agencies Trump wants them to run.

Here's the latest:

Today’s confirmation hearing schedule

10 a.m.: Doug Burgum, Interior Department The former governor of North Dakota and businessman appears before members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who will consider his nomination as interior secretary, the chief steward of U.S. public lands. Burgum, who endorsed Trump after ending his own 2024 presidential bid and campaigned for Trump, has also been tapped to lead the National Energy Council. Trump has said the council will seek to establish U.S. “energy dominance” around the world.

10 a.m.: Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department The former NFL player who ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in Trump’s first term appears at a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Turner is a professional mentor, pastor and former Texas House member. HUD is charged with addressing the nation’s housing needs and fair housing laws, and oversees housing for the poorest Americans.

10 a.m.: Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency The former New York congressman appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The agency is tasked with matters pertaining to environmental protection, conducting assessments, research, education and maintaining and enforcing national standards.

10:15 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Day 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

10:30 a.m.: Scott Bessent, Treasury Department The billionaire money manager from South Carolina takes questions from members of the Senate Finance Committee. Bessent would be the first openly LGBTQ+ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration. The treasury chief helps formulate financial, economic, and tax policy, and manage the public debt.

