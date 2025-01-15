All sections
WorldJanuary 15, 2025

The Latest: More of Trump’s cabinet picks appear for their confirmation hearings

Senate hearings are scheduled this week for several of Trump’s picks for the Cabinet. Many nominees have met with senators individually. Now, they'll go before the committees overseeing the agencies Trump wants them to run.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., President-elect Trump's nominee to be secretary of State, speaks as he meets with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., President-elect Trump's nominee to be secretary of State, speaks as he meets with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, listens during a meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, listens during a meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's the latest:

Today’s Cabinet confirmation schedule

9:30 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Justice Department The former Florida attorney general makes the first of two scheduled appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was Trump’s pick for attorney general hours after his first choice, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration. Gaetz was facing questions about a federal sex trafficking investigation and a House Ethics Committee inquiry into allegations that he paid for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

Bondi is a longtime fixture in Trump’s orbit. The attorney general will be one of the most closely watched Cabinet members, given the concern among Democrats that Trump will look to bend the Justice Department to his will.

10 a.m.: Sean Duffy, Transportation Department The former Wisconsin congressman who was also a co-host on Fox Business will be questioned by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. The department oversees pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines and mass transit systems, as well as funding for highways.

10 a.m.: John Ratcliffe, CIA Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump’s first term, goes before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The former Texas congressman is in line to lead the nation’s premier spy agency, responsible for foreign covert operations and collecting data on U.S. adversaries.

10 a.m.: Marco Rubio, State Department The Florida senator has served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his nomination to be secretary of state. As head of the State Department, job, Rubio would oversee the U.S. foreign service, advise Trump on diplomatic appointments and conduct negotiations with foreign leaders on behalf of the administration.

1 p.m.: Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget Vought, OMB director during Trump’s first term, goes before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Vought was closely involved with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump’s second term that the Republican nominee tried to distance himself from during the campaign. The budget director oversee the building of the president’s budget and review of proposed regulations.

