The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center had predicted it would likely weaken, but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century.

Follow AP’s coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

Here’s the latest:

At a shelter in St. Petersburg: ‘Sleeping on the floor, that’s the hardest part for me’

Trokon Nagbe and his husband Morris Kulp evacuated their one-story home in St. Petersburg to stay at the storm shelter at Gibbs High School, where as of Wednesday morning some 1,700 people were hunkering down.

The couple didn’t have damage from Hurricane Helene, but heard Hurricane Milton will be much worse and didn’t want to chance it. They wished they knew to bring their own cots though — the couple said evacuees are sleeping on the floor of the school’s classrooms.

“Sleeping on the floor, that’s the hardest part for me,” Nagbe said.

“It’s not the Hilton or the Marriott,” his husband Morris Kulp added, “but it sure is appreciated.”

Pasco County officials say ‘this is your last chance if you need to get to a shelter’

Shortly before noon Wednesday, officials in Pasco County, home to more than 500,000 people in bedroom communities for Tampa and St. Petersburg, said they were getting ready to take buses off the roads.

“This is your last chance if you need to get to a shelter,” the Pasco County Public Information Office said in a written statement. “After that, you’ll need to find a way to the shelter or be prepared to ride out the storm.”

The county has six shelters open for anyone in mandatory evacuation zones.

At Legoland home in Florida, officials urge people: ‘Go now, don’t wait’

Foretasted tornadoes and up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain — along with possible hurricane-force wind — prompted officials in the storm’s path in central Florida to urge people to reach their safe places immediately.

“Go now. Don’t wait. The time to be able to move around safely and make those last minute preparations is rapidly closing,” Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble urged residents in a public briefing Wednesday morning.

Inland from the Tampa area and south of Orlando, Polk County is home to the Legoland Florida Resort theme park, which was closed ahead of the storm.

The weather will get bad after dark and flooding may even worsen over the next couple days as rainwater finds its way to the ocean, Womble warned.

“Once you’re hunkered down, just stay put. There’s no reason at that point to go out there. There will be trees down, there will be power lines down, it will be dangerous to move around,” Womble said.

Nearly 3,000 people already were in the county’s 19 shelters and there was still plenty of space for more, he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris warns against jacking up prices on people dealing with back-to-back hurricanes

“Those evacuating before Hurricane Milton or recovering from Hurricane Helene should not be subject to illegal price gouging or fraud – at the pump, airport, or hotel counter,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

Harris said the federal government is tracking allegations and “will hold those taking advantage of the situation accountable.”

President Joe Biden made a similar demand Tuesday.

“I’m calling on the airlines and other companies to provide as much service as possible to accommodate evacuations and not to engage in price gouging, to just do it on the level,” he said at the White House.

Famous Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning the mouth of Tampa Bay closes as Milton approaches

The Florida Highway Patrol said in an email Wednesday that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning the mouth of Tampa Bay is now closed to traffic as Hurricane Milton approaches.

Officials had earlier said major bridges around Tampa Bay planned to close in the afternoon.

The Skyway links Pinellas and Manatee counties and carries Interstate 275. It’s often closed when winds from any source reach a certain threshold.

One Florida man hunkers down to test house built to withstand hurricanes

Christian Burke and his mother Patty are hunkering down in their three-story, poured concrete home overlooking the bay.

Burke said his father, a builder by trade, designed this home with a Category 5 hurricane in mind — and now they’re going to test it.

As a police vehicle drove by blaring an announcement urging residents to evacuate, Burke acknowledged staying isn’t a good idea and said he’s “not laughing at this storm one bit” — he just believes the house his father built will withstand it.

National Weather service says much of the southern part of Florida is under a tornado watch

More than 12 million people in the state faced threat of tornadoes along with hail and wind, the service said.

The city of Tampa was providing real-time flooding information via its website. However, city officials said it was past time for residents to evacuate or stay home.

“Stay home today. By this time, you should be either evacuated or hunkering down,” the city said in a post X on Wednesday morning.

The city was still working to gather debris from Hurricane Helene in advance of Milton’s arrival.

Hurricane Milton now expected to make landfall late Wednesday

That’s according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, which says the storm will make landfall along the center of Florida’s west coast.

The hurricane center had previously said landfall could come late Wednesday or early Thursday.

More than half of Florida’s school districts are closed in anticipation of Hurricane Milton

State education officials say some school buildings will be used as shelters for the storm throughout the affected region.

Among those closed is the Hillsborough County school district, where Tampa is located, which has about 224,000 students and is the nation’s seventh largest school district.

Colleges and universities also canceled classes, with some saying they would switch to remote learning later this week if they’re able to resume classes. Some schools outside the storm’s path, including the University of Miami, planned to take precautions by shifting to remote learning through Thursday.

In a neighborhood in Punta Gorda

A couple blocks from the Peace River, Ted Gjerde worked up a sweat Wednesday morning as he prepared his home for up to 12-feet of storm surge. His house sits on a 10-foot hill but that might not be enough protection.

The retiree has spent his life dealing with water — 23 years in the Navy running boilers followed by 20 years working at a nearby state water plant — so he had a plan. He had piled sandbags in front of his garage and put plywood and caulk on the interior of his doors.

“Hopefully, that should get me to 13 or 14 feet up,” he said before giving a mock, “Yay.”

He would spend the storm at the treatment plant, 25-feet above sea level, with his wife and their two German shepherds. His 1967 Chevy Camaro was already there.

Two weeks ago, Helene’s surge had unexpectedly gotten to the bottom of his garage door — a couple more feet and his classic car and his house would have been in trouble. Nearby homes that aren’t elevated got swamped.

“We got lucky, real lucky,” Gjerde said.

Gov. DeSantis says ‘unfortunately there will be fatalities’

“ I don’t think there’s any way around that,” he said at a Wednesday morning briefing.

Forecasters warn Milton could inflict wind and storm surge damage along the Georgia coast as it crosses Florida

Tropical storm warnings were issued as far north as Savannah, roughly 200 miles from the projected path of the hurricane’s center.

Storm surge of 2 to 4 feet was forecast for Georgia communities including St. Simons Island, home to nearly 16,000 people, and Tybee Island, which has population of 3,100. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph could break off large tree limbs, topple shallow-rooted trees and cause scattered power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

‘You can’t just hunker down with that’

Gov. Ron DeSantis said to people choosing to remain home on barrier islands, “just know that if you get 10 feet of storm surge, you can’t just hunker down with that.”

“If you’re on the southern part of this storm, you are going to get storm surge,” DeSantis said.

“It’s churning massive amounts of water, and that water is going to come out,” he added. “Man, if you’re anywhere in the eye or south, you are going to get major storm surge.”