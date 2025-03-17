The Latest: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket revealed on Selection Sunday

March Madness brackets are being revealed.

The men’s bracket reveal began at 6 p.m. EDT on the Selection Sunday show on CBS. The women’s tournament bracket will be shown at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's the latest on this Selection Sunday:

Men’s Midwest Region

1. No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville 2. No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia 3. No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese State 4. No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point 5. No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Texas/ Xavier 6. No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy 7. No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State 8. No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford

Men’s East Region

9. No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s 10. No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor 11. No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty 12. No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron 13. No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Virginia Commonwealth 14. No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana 15. No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt 16. No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris

Men’s South Region

17. No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama State/Saint Francis 18. No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Crieghton 19. No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego 20. No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale 21. No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 San Diego St/North Carolina 22. No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb 23. No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico 24. No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant

Conference realignment slightly alters bids

Each conference receives an automatic bid to both the men’s and women’s tournaments, and then the rest of those fields are filled by the committee’s at-large selections.

The recent demise of the Pac-12 lowered the number of automatic qualifiers to 31, leaving room for 37 at-large teams.

Hey football fans, the SEC is a basketball power, too

The Southeastern Conference, normally a football power, has been unusually strong this season in basketball.

Its two newest members — Oklahoma and Texas — are both on the bubble, but if they get in, the SEC could have as many as 14 of its 16 teams in the men’s tournament.

March Madness is ready for its ‘Cinderella