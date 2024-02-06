Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged with shooting to death a health insurance company chief executive on a Manhattan street, will be taken Thursday morning to hearings on related Pennsylvania criminal charges and efforts to extradite him to New York.

Who is Mangione's attorney?

Luigi Mangione has added a prominent defense lawyer to his legal team as Manhattan prosecutors work to return him from Pennsylvania to face a murder charge.

Mangione will be represented by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for years before entering private practice.

Friedman Agnifilo’s law firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, confirmed in a statement late Friday that she had been retained to represent Mangione. The firm said she will not be commenting on the case at this time.

TV trucks line the street in front of the courthouse

And reporters are waiting in line to get inside the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

A few supporters of Mangione are also in line, holding signs that say “Luigi the people hear you,” “Murder for profit is terrorism” and “Free Luigi.” One man said he came from Ohio to attend the hearings