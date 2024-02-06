All sections
WorldNovember 11, 2024

The Latest: Less than 20 races to be called as control of Congress hangs in the balance

Control over

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls on Jan. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
FILE - Lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls on Jan. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An image of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump hangs in the window of a campaign office as a pedestrian passes by Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Hamtramck, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
An image of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump hangs in the window of a campaign office as a pedestrian passes by Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Hamtramck, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Control over the U.S. House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, teetering between a Republican or Democratic majority with less than 20 races left to be called.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Trump has chosen New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as to serve as ambassador to the United Nations

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement. “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Stefanik, 40, serves as House Republican Conference Chair and has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies in the House.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

A record 13 women will be governors next year after New Hampshire elected Kelly Ayotte

The election of Republican Kelly Ayotte as New Hampshire’s governor means 13 women will serve as a state’s chief executive next year, breaking the record of 12 set after the 2022 elections.

Governors hold powerful sway in American politics, shaping state policy and often using the experience and profile gained to launch campaigns for higher offices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was floated as a potential Democratic nominee for president after President Biden exited the race. Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was thought to be in the running for President-elect Donald Trump’s vice presidential post.

Ayotte, a former U.S. senator, defeated the Democratic nominee Joyce Craig, a former mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire’s largest city.

Still, 18 states have never had a woman in the governor’s office.

▶ Read more about this historic record

Young Black and Latino men say they chose Trump because of the economy and jobs. Here’s how and why

Trump gained a larger share of Black and Latino voters than he did in 2020, when he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and most notably among men under age 45, according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 120,000 voters.

Even as Democrat Kamala Harris won majorities of Black and Latino voters, it wasn’t enough to give the vice president the White House, because of the gains Trump made.

The vice president’s losses with these groups largely became Trump’s gains as he locked down his traditionally older, white base and slightly expanded into a winning coalition.

A combination of the economy and jobs was pinpointed as the issue voters felt was the most important problem the country faced. That was the case, too, for Black and Hispanic voters.

▶ Read more about Trump’s victory with these groups

