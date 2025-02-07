Iran's supreme leader says negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable,” after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he wants nuclear talks with Tehran despite reimposing his “ maximum pressure ” approach to Iran.

The remarks on Friday by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei upend months of signals from Tehran to the United States that it wanted to negotiate over its rapidly advancing nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of crushing economic sanctions worth billions of dollars.

Iran has suffered military setbacks across its sphere of influence in the Middle East, with Israel’s punishing offensives against two militant groups backed by Iran – Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — and the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad late last year, who Iran supported for years with money and troops.

Here's the latest:

Israel’s foreign minister praises Trump’s sanctions on ICC

JERUSALEM — Israel’s foreign minister hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to sanction the International Criminal Court in a statement posted to X Friday.

Gideon Sa’ar accused the ICC of “aggressively pursuing the elected leaders of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East,” and said the court’s actions were “immoral” and lacked a legal basis.

He said he “strongly commend(ed)” Trump’s order, which sanctioned the ICC over its investigations of Israel and the arrest warrants it issued for top Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, including children, have been killed during the Israeli military’s response to the Hamas attack Oct. 7, 2023. The order said the court lacked legal jurisdiction over the U.S. or Israel. Neither the U.S. nor Israel is a member of or recognizes the court.

ICC condemns sanctions by Trump administration and pledges to continue its work

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court has called on its member states to stand up against sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The court said Friday that the move was an attempt to “harm its independent and impartial judicial work.”

The White House issued the executive order on Thursday in response to what it called “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

It was referring to the arrest warrant that the ICC issued last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The Hague-based court said it “condemns” the move.

The U.S. and Israel are not members of the court and do not recognize it’s authority.