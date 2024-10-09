All sections
WorldOctober 9, 2024

The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Dodge County Airport, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Juneau, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Dodge County Airport, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Juneau, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hurricane Milton is threatening to overshadow presidential campaigning as it menaces Florida.

The storm has already scrambled Donald Trump's schedule. He put off a virtual event Tuesday night focused on health care and postpone a Univision town hall in Miami. He's scheduled to be in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually attend a briefing on the storm and the federal response that President Joe Biden is receiving Wednesday at the White House. Harris plans to head to Nevada and Arizona on Thursday. She spent Tuesday in New York taping interviews on ABC’s “The View,” with radio personality Howard Stern and on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Trump schedules rally in New York for end of October

Donald Trump is returning to New York in the race’s final stretch, scheduling a rally at the city’s iconic Madison Square Garden stadium.

Trump is planning his event for Oct. 27, kicking off the final week of campaigning, according to a campaign official familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before a formal announcement.

It will be Trump’s second rally in the city he grew up in following a stop in the South Bronx in May.

Trump has claimed he believes he can win New York, even though it is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and the city even more so. But such an event is likely to draw outsized media attention.

The former president is also campaigning this week in other Democratic states, including California and Colorado.

— By Jill Colvin

