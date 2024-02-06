The Latest: Heavy rain brings the race to an hourslong halt

It’s NASCAR’s turn to throw its version of the Super Bowl, and the Daytona 500 is trying hard to match the hype, though the race has been substantially delayed due to rain. Captain America actor Anthony Mackie and even President Donald Trump were in attendance at the “Great American Race.”

The field is stacked with stars including four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr.

___

Here's the latest:

Trump leaves rain-delayed Daytona 500

The president’s motorcade rolled away from the speedway after the race was halted because of a heavy downpour.

Trump is returning to the airport for the flight on Air Force One back to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he’s staying for the weekend.

Look in on Larson’s crew

Larson crew chief Cliff Daniels has headed back to the Hendrick Motorsports hauler during the rain delay.

Larson is sitting on the pit box. The team radio is silent.

Drivers leave their cars

Drivers are out of their cars at the Daytona 500, which has been stopped after 11 laps for rain that is expected to cause a lengthy delay.

It takes about two hours to dry the track once rain stops.

The drivers typically return to their motorhomes to wait out a delay.

Some stop by the Fox Sports desk to do a live television interview to fill the air time. Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing was the first driver to get to the Fox set.

Rain delay

NASCAR says this will be an extended red flag because of heavy rain cell headed across Daytona International Speedway.

Drying the 2 1/2-mile speedway takes at least two hours once it begins, so the delay is expected to be a lengthy one.

Rain begins at Daytona 500

Rain has slowed the Daytona 500 after nine laps.

Rain started falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile speedway. Officials dropped the yellow flag, with defending race winner William Byron out front.

Trump tells drivers to have fun and be safe

Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

Trump said, “This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

Embedded with Larson

The Associated Press is embedded with Kyle Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports team for the Daytona 500.

Larson spent time before the race with his wife and two of his three children — 10 year old Owen skipped the prerace ceremonies to fish with his friend in the lake inside the Daytona infield.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels has come on the radio to tell Larson that rain is expected in 45 minutes.

“It’s going to be a great day. We’ve got your back,” Daniels told Larson.

Trump’s limousine laps Daytona speedway

The heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as “The Beast” led Daytona 500 drivers on two laps around the track.

Asked about it during a brief interview with Fox Sports, Trump said, “they’re going to be going quite quickly, I understand.”

Drivers assemble

“Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie skipped his usual rallying cry of “Avengers assemble” to give the command for drivers to start their engines at the Daytona 500.

Mackie had plenty to celebrate at Daytona: “Captain America: Brave New World” soared toward a $100 million holiday weekend to top the box office.

Mackie said he grew up a NASCAR fan and watched the Daytona 500 each year on TV since he was kid.

“It’s amazing to be here and see it in person and be welcomed in this way,” Mackie said. “The movie being No. 1 on top of that, with America’s great race, you know, it’s phenomenal, man. I think it’s one of those moments where the perfect two things culminated at the right time. I couldn’t have asked for a better time.”

Mackie said before the race it would be hard to pick a favorite catchphrase between the traditional commands for the Avengers and NASCAR races.

“Both of them are iconic lines that gives everyone their marching orders to go,” Mackie said. “I’m trying not to mess it up, that’s all.”

Mackie said he counted himself a Jimmie Johnson fan but picked three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin to race.

“He has a good car. He has a heavy foot,” Mackie said.

Trump drives onto Daytona Speedway

The president’s motorcade drove straight onto the Daytona International Speedway at 1:17 p.m. and traveled a short distance in front of tens of thousands of NASCAR fans packed into the stands before it entered a secure area.

Race will begin early, with rain on the way

The Daytona 500 will start an hour earlier than initially scheduled — and rain is on the way.

Officials moved the start time to 2 p.m. Eastern earlier this week — 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag — because of potential rain. Inclement weather is expected to be in the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with forecasts showing 99% chance of rain. And since it takes roughly two hours to dry the track, it could be 7 p.m. before the race resumes.

Eddie Woods won’t drop the flag

Eddie and Len Wood of Wood Brothers Racing will be on the flag stand for the start of another Daytona 500. This time, though, Eddie will actually get to hold the green flag.

“The first thing you think about was, ‘I sure hope I don’t drop it,’” Eddie Wood said. “I always thought it would have a loop on it to go around your wrist, but it doesn’t.”

Wood Brothers Racing will serve as honorary starters for “The Great American Race.” The famed NASCAR team did the same in 2010, with founders Glenn and Leonard Wood handling flag duties with Eddie and Len standing in the background.

A unique fire suit for the Daytona 500

Justin Haley is dressed for a rough ride — more like a rodeo — at Daytona. Haley is wearing the most unique fire suit in this year’s 500, possibly in the history of the event.

Haley’s Chili’s-sponsored outfit resembles jeans and a cowboy shirt. He’s wearing it with a cowboy hat for driver introductions. Haley is driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

He has one victory in 144 Cup Series starts, with the lone one coming in a rain-shortened race at Daytona in 2019.

Antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR explained

23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports have filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR over the charter system at the heart of the Cup Series. The system allows 36 cars to have charter that guarantees them a spot in the field at every race. There are four open spots earmarked for the field each week.

One hour before time trials began Wednesday, NASCAR filed an 86-page appeal, arguing the court erred in granting 23XI and Front Row chartered status for 2025.

The teams banded together for negotiations seeking changes to the charter system in an often-contentious battle with NASCAR for nearly two years. Last September, NASCAR presented the teams with a take-it-or-leave-it offer just before the start of the playoffs.

23XI and Front Row were the only two teams out of 15 that refused to sign, instead filing suit accusing NASCAR of being an unfair monopoly and winning a court order allowing them to compete this season as chartered teams while the lawsuit plays out.

Trump arrives in Daytona Beach

Air Force One landed at Daytona Beach International Airport just before 1 p.m. and after the airplane buzzed the Daytona Speedway.

Place your bets

Three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin, 2015 race winner Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney are listed as co-favorites (+1200) to win the race, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hamlin starts eighth, the highest spot among the four drivers. Busch is 0 for 19 lifetime in the 500. Blaney and Logano are in Fords for Team Penske. Hamlin drives a Toyota and Busch a Chevrolet.

Some of NASCAR’s biggest stars have never won the Daytona 500. Brad Keselowski is 0 for 15. Kyle Larson is 0 for 11. And Martin Truex Jr. is 0 for 20.

IndyCar visits NASCAR

Among those in attendance for the Daytona 500 were IndyCar champions Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden, who have both won the Indianapolis 500.

Newgarden has won the last two Indy 500s and the two-time series champion joined his Team Penske counterparts at Daytona. Penske has three cars in the race. Dixon is a six-time IndyCar Series champion who won the Indy 500 in 2008. He was a guest of Jimmie Johnson, who was Dixon’s teammate for two years when Johnson tried open-wheel racing.