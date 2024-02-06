All sections
WorldOctober 24, 2024

The Latest: Harris says Trump ‘is a fascist’ at CNN town hall

Vice President

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a CNN town hall in Aston, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a CNN town hall in Aston, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President Kamala Harris said that she believes that Donald Trump “is a fascist” after his longest-serving chief of staff said the former president praised Adolf Hitler while in office and put personal loyalty above the Constitution.

Harris’ remarks, delivered at a CNN town hall Wednesday evening, are becoming a part of Harris’ closing message to voters with 12 days to go until the 2024 presidential election.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Republican former Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid

His endorsement on Thursday marks another cross-party backing for the Democratic presidential nominee, who’s campaigned this week with Liz Cheney, the GOP former Wyoming congresswoman.

Both Upton and Cheney were among the House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Upton, who represented West Michigan and served in Congress for 36 years, said in a statement that Trump is “unfit to serve as commander in chief again.” Upton said he has already cast his ballot for Harris.

“Time and time again respected senior national Republicans have urged our former president to focus on governing rather than personal attacks, mistruths, and continued false 2020 election claims,” said Upton. “Instead of heeding that advice, we see unhinged behavior not acceptable in most forums almost daily.”

