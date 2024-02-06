All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
WorldSeptember 26, 2024
The Latest: Harris and Trump offer competing visions for the economy
Harris and Trump present rival economic plans: Harris targets middle-class growth and apprenticeships, while Trump proposes tax breaks for manufacturers and high tariffs. Both vie for key battleground states.
The Associated Press, Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Economic Club of Pittsburgh on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the Economic Club of Pittsburgh on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President Kamala Harris has pledged to build an economy that is both pro-business and helps the middle class. In remarks Wednesday at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh in battleground Pennsylvania, she said she “would take good ideas from wherever they come” as she promised to double the number of people being trained in registered apprenticeships and outlined her support for more home ownership.

Meanwhile, Republican Donald Trump offered his own competing vision of the economy while visiting a furnituremaker in Mint Hill, North Carolina. He defended his idea for a special lower tax rate for U.S. manufacturers and pledged to impose tariffs high enough that there would be an “exodus” of auto factory jobs from Japan, Germany and South Korea.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Harris makes scandal-plagued Republican the star of her campaign to win North Carolina

There’s an unlikely star in Kamala Harris ′ push to win North Carolina: Mark Robinson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The state’s embattled Republican candidate for governor, Robinson is featured in conversations this week with Harris volunteers and voters on the phone and at their doorways. Democrats wave signs warning of Trump-Robinson extremism at their news conferences. Billboard trucks circulate in key cities warning that Robinson, also the state’s lieutenant governor, is “unhinged.” And Harris is running a new television advertising campaign highlighting Donald Trump’s history of lavishing Robinson with flowery praise.

No Democrat has carried this Southern state since former President Barack Obama in 2008, whose victory stands as the only Democratic win on the presidential level here in a half-century. But Trump held North Carolina by just 1.3 percentage points four years ago, and it is again emerging as one of the most competitive states in the final weeks before Election Day.

A new mystery firm enters Trump’s orbit, rekindling criticism of his presidential campaign spending

Launchpad Strategies was incorporated less than a year ago and has since received $15 million from Donald Trump’s election fundraising machine.

For what is mostly a mystery. Campaign finance records indicate the limited liability company was hired to provide online advertising, digital consulting and fundraising. On its website, the firm boasts it is a “full-service Republican digital agency run by expert strategists.”

Yet, those expert strategists aren’t identified. An online contact form doesn't appear to work. And business registration records in Delaware provide no clues as to who owns or runs the firm. The campaign’s checks are sent to a P.O. Box in North Carolina.

Campaign finance experts say Launchpad Strategies was built for anonymity and is the latest example of how the Trump campaign has used secretive businesses to obscure its spending from the public.

Advertisement
Related
WorldSep. 27
Venezuelans crossing the Darien Gap say they lost hope after...
WorldSep. 26
Florida man files a lawsuit to prevent Ohtani's 50th HR ball...
WorldSep. 26
The families of 43 missing students in Mexico are still dema...
WorldSep. 26
Athletics bid emotional farewell to Oakland Coliseum that th...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
WorldSep. 26
Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
PHOTO COLLECTION: Panama Immigration
WorldSep. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Panama Immigration
Judge prepares ruling on possible retrial of movie armorer in fatal set shooting by Alec Baldwin
WorldSep. 26
Judge prepares ruling on possible retrial of movie armorer in fatal set shooting by Alec Baldwin
Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: $100,000 watches
WorldSep. 26
Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: $100,000 watches
Judge tosses lawsuit against congressman over posts about man not involved in Chiefs' rally shooting
WorldSep. 26
Judge tosses lawsuit against congressman over posts about man not involved in Chiefs' rally shooting
Detroit judge who put teen in handcuffs during field trip is demoted to speeding tickets
WorldSep. 26
Detroit judge who put teen in handcuffs during field trip is demoted to speeding tickets
Jury deliberation begins in the trial over Memphis rapper Young Dolph's killing
WorldSep. 26
Jury deliberation begins in the trial over Memphis rapper Young Dolph's killing
Melania Trump calls her husband's survival of assassination attempts 'miracles'
WorldSep. 26
Melania Trump calls her husband's survival of assassination attempts 'miracles'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy