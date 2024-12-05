All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 5, 2024

The Latest: Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO still at large

UnitedHealthcare CEO

The Associated Press, Associated Press
This still image from surveillance video obtained by the Associated Press shows the suspect, left, sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, center, outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo)
This still image from surveillance video obtained by the Associated Press shows the suspect, left, sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, center, outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flags fly at half mast in front of UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn., Wednesday Dec. 4, 2024, after its CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in New York City. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Flags fly at half mast in front of UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn., Wednesday Dec. 4, 2024, after its CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in New York City. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson died in a dawn ambush Wednesday as he walked to the company’s annual investor conference at a Hilton in Midtown, blocks from tourist draws like Radio City Music Hall and the Museum of Modern Art.

The gunman is still at large and a manhunt is underway.

Here's the latest:

Deny,’ ‘defend’ and ‘depose’: Ammunition used in CEO’s killing had writing on it, AP source says

The masked gunman used ammunition emblazoned with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose,” a law enforcement official said Thursday. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The words on the ammunition may have been a reference to strategies insurance companies use to try to avoid paying claims.

Investigators recovered several 9 mm shell casings from outside the hotel, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny had said earlier.

— Mike Balsamo, Jake Offenhartz and Michael R. Sisak

Just getting up to speed? Start here

The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, one of the nation’s largest insurers, was killed Wednesday in midtown Manhattan in what police described as a targeted attack by a shooter outside a hotel where the company was holding a conference.

▶ Read more about the key things to know about the fatal attack

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 5
Consumer Reports survey finds electric vehicle reliability i...
WorldDec. 5
OPEC+ oil producers' alliance postpones production increases...
WorldDec. 5
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like ...
WorldDec. 5
Why Trump and the Federal Reserve could clash in the coming ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Experts believe study of 700-year-old handwriting unveils leading Byzantine painter's true identity
WorldDec. 5
Experts believe study of 700-year-old handwriting unveils leading Byzantine painter's true identity
Secret Service head vows accountability for 'abject failure' in first Trump assassination attempt
WorldDec. 5
Secret Service head vows accountability for 'abject failure' in first Trump assassination attempt
European satellites launched to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo
WorldDec. 5
European satellites launched to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo
Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting
WorldDec. 5
Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-US
WorldDec. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-US
Japan's famous sake joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts
WorldDec. 5
Japan's famous sake joins UNESCO's cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts
Justice Department and the city of Memphis to address results of scathing police investigation
WorldDec. 5
Justice Department and the city of Memphis to address results of scathing police investigation
2 kindergarteners wounded and gunman dead after shooting at California religious school
WorldDec. 5
2 kindergarteners wounded and gunman dead after shooting at California religious school
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy