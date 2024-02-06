All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 5, 2024

The Latest: France's Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government

PARIS (AP) — French President

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Prime Minister Michel Barnier stand at attention during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Prime Minister Michel Barnier stand at attention during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Thursday following the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier, a day after a historic no-confidence vote at the National Assembly left France without a functioning government.

The National Assembly ousted Barnier by 331 votes, making him the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. Macron faces pressure to quickly name a new leader capable of navigating a fractured parliament, where no party holds a majority. Opposition leaders have called for Macron’s resignation, but he has ruled out stepping down or holding new elections. The political crisis has raised concerns about France’s economy.

Here is the the Latest:

What did Barnier say after being voted out?

“I can tell you that it will remain an honor for me to have served France and the French with dignity,” Barnier said in his final speech before the vote.

“This no-confidence motion … will make everything more serious and more difficult. That’s what I’m sure of,” he said.

How was Barnier ousted?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

France’s far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes. It was the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962.

The National Assembly, the lower house of France’s parliament, approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.

Who is Michel Barnier, the ousted former prime minister?

Barnier, 73, was the oldest of the 26 prime ministers who have served modern France’s Fifth Republic. He replaced the youngest, Gabriel Attal, who was 34 when he was appointed.

He is a career politician with humble roots in France’s Alpine region of Haute-Savoie. He was the European Union’s chief negotiator in the difficult talks with Britain over its departure from the bloc.

He also has the shortest tenure of any prime minister.

When will Macron speak?

French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech is scheduled to address the nation in less than an hour and a half. He is expected to address France’s economic challenges while setting a course for the future government.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 5
From outsider to the Oval Office, bitcoin surges as a new ad...
WorldDec. 5
Father of victim in NYC subway chokehold case sues defendant...
WorldDec. 5
Hegseth faces senators' concerns not only about his behavior...
WorldDec. 5
A George Floyd protester injured by Fort Lauderdale police g...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Simple fixes give after-dinner cocktails some holiday flair. Here are 5 recipes from the pros
WorldDec. 5
Simple fixes give after-dinner cocktails some holiday flair. Here are 5 recipes from the pros
The US government is closing a women's prison and other facilities after years of abuse and decay
WorldDec. 5
The US government is closing a women's prison and other facilities after years of abuse and decay
Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole
WorldDec. 5
Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole
Wall Street hangs around its records as bitcoin powers above $100,000
WorldDec. 5
Wall Street hangs around its records as bitcoin powers above $100,000
Deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO showed polish and preparation
WorldDec. 5
Deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO showed polish and preparation
Notre Dame’s resurrection: Its chief architect on rebuilding France’s 'heart' in 5 years
WorldDec. 5
Notre Dame’s resurrection: Its chief architect on rebuilding France’s 'heart' in 5 years
As data centers proliferate, conflict with local communities follows
WorldDec. 5
As data centers proliferate, conflict with local communities follows
AP's top songs of 2024: 'Texas Hold 'Em,' 'Not Like Us,' 'Igual Que Un Ángel' and more
WorldDec. 5
AP's top songs of 2024: 'Texas Hold 'Em,' 'Not Like Us,' 'Igual Que Un Ángel' and more
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy