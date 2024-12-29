All sections
WorldDecember 29, 2024

The Latest: Former President Jimmy Carter is Dead at age 100

Former President

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Former President and Nobel Peace laureate Jimmy Carter speaks to the Associated Press in Copenhagen, Denmark, Dec. 13, 2002. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File)
FILE - Former President and Nobel Peace laureate Jimmy Carter speaks to the Associated Press in Copenhagen, Denmark, Dec. 13, 2002. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File)
FILE - President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after Carter was sworn in as the nation's 39th president, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after Carter was sworn in as the nation's 39th president, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter accepts the O'Connor Justice Prize from former U.S. Ambassador to Finland Barbara Barrett at The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University in Phoenix, Jan. 27, 2017. The prize recognizes people who have made extraordinary contributions to advancing the rule of law, justice and human rights. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter accepts the O'Connor Justice Prize from former U.S. Ambassador to Finland Barbara Barrett at The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University in Phoenix, Jan. 27, 2017. The prize recognizes people who have made extraordinary contributions to advancing the rule of law, justice and human rights. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - In an image from a television screen, President Jimmy Carter delivers his energy speech in which he spoke of a "crisis of confidence," July 15, 1979, from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Some referred to the speech as his "malaise speech," although he never used that word during it. (AP Photo/Dale G. Young, File)
FILE - In an image from a television screen, President Jimmy Carter delivers his energy speech in which he spoke of a "crisis of confidence," July 15, 1979, from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Some referred to the speech as his "malaise speech," although he never used that word during it. (AP Photo/Dale G. Young, File)

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. The 39th president of the United States was a Georgia peanut farmer who sought to restore trust in government when he assumed the presidency in 1977 and then built a reputation for tireless work as a humanitarian. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

He died Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in Plains, Georgia.

At age 52, Carter was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 1977, after defeating President Gerald R. Ford in the 1976 general election. Carter left office on Jan. 20, 1981, following his 1980 general election loss to Ronald Reagan.

Here's the latest:

A somber announcement

The longest-lived American president died Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” The Carter Center said in posting about his death on the social media platform X. It added in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

A Southerner and a man of faith

In his 1975 book “Why Not The Best,” Carter said of himself: “I am a Southerner and an American, I am a farmer, an engineer, a father and husband, a Christian, a politician and former governor, a planner, a businessman, a nuclear physicist, a naval officer, a canoeist, and among other things a lover of Bob Dylan’s songs and Dylan Thomas’s poetry.”

A moderate Democrat, Carter entered the 1976 presidential race as a little-known Georgia governor with a broad smile, outspoken Baptist mores and technocratic plans reflecting his education as an engineer.

After he left office and returned home to his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia, Carter regularly taught Sunday School lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church until his mobility declined. Those sessions drew visitors from around the world.

Former Vice President Gore remembers Carter for life "of purpose”

Former Vice President Al Gore praised Jimmy Carter for living “a life full of purpose, commitment and kindness” and for being a “lifelong role model for the entire environmental movement.”

Carter, who left the White House in 1981 after a landslide defeat to Ronald Reagan. concentrated on conflict resolution, defending democracy and fighting disease in the developing world. Gore, who lost the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush, remains a leading advocate for action to fight climate change. Both won Nobel Peace Prizes.

Gore said that “it is a testament to his unyielding determination to help build a more just and peaceful world” that Carter is often “remembered equally for the work he did as President as he is for his leadership over the 42 years after he left office.”

During Gore’s time in the White House, President Bill Clinton had an uneasy relationship with Carter. But Gore said he is “grateful” for “many years of friendship and collaboration” with Carter.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

