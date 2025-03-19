A federal judge has blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from military service, the latest in a string of legal setbacks for his sweeping agenda.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he would speak with Trump later in the day and expected to hear more about the American leader’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a ceasefire and to discuss the next steps to be taken.

Here's the latest:

Trump’s schedule today

According to the White House press office, Trump will receive an intelligence briefing at 11 a.m. ET.

Later this afternoon, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m. ET.

A look at the judge who blocked Trump’s deportations and is now facing calls for impeachment

The federal judge who ruled against Trump’s deportation plans and is now facing calls for his impeachment is no stranger to politically fraught cases — including ones involving the president.