The European Union announced retaliatory trade actions Wednesday, focusing new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products from Republican-led states, within hours of the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. Trump promises the taxes will help create U.S. factory jobs, but his seesawing threats are jolting the stock market and raising fears of an economic slowdown.

The Education Department announced plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees, a prelude to Trump’s plan to entirely dismantle the agency. And the Trump administration is halting a $1 billion program that helps keep tens of thousands of units livable for low-income Americans, according to a document obtained by The Associated Press.

Here's the latest:

President Donald Trump spent the night angry at Rep. Thomas Massie

“GRANDSTANDER!” Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, at 1:23 a.m.

The Kentucky congressman was the only House Republican to vote against legislation to prevent a government shutdown.

The president previously suggested Massie would face a primary challenge, although he’s been able to maintain support in his home state despite antagonizing leaders in Washington.

Massie said the funding legislation didn’t do enough to address the federal deficit. Trump and other Republicans have said that will be addressed in other measures this year.

Education Department cuts half its staff, a prelude to Trump's elimination

The Education Department plans to lay off more than 1,300 of its employees, a prelude to Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency.

The Trump administration had already been whittling the agency’s staff, through buyout offers and the termination of probationary employees. After Tuesday’s layoffs, the department’s staff will sit at roughly half of its previous 4,100, the agency said.

The layoffs are part of a dramatic downsizing directed by Trump as he moves to reduce the footprint of the federal government. Thousands of jobs are expected to be cut across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and other agencies.

Department officials said it would continue to deliver on its key functions such as the distribution of federal aid to schools, student loan management and oversight of Pell Grants.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said when she got to the department, she wanted to reduce bloat to be able to send more money to local education authorities.

