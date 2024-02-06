Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s longstanding friendly rapport with President Donald Trump could be tested as the Indian leader kicks off a visit to Washington on Wednesday, eager to avoid tariffs that have been slapped on others and threats of further taxes and imports.

More tariffs are expected, however: Trump is taking additional action to upset the world trade system, with plans to sign an order as soon as Wednesday that would require that U.S. tariffs on imports match any tax rates charged by other countries.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is defending the swift and extensive cuts he’s pushing across the federal government.

Here's the latest:

CFPB layoffs begin with fill-in-the-blank firing memo

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has started laying off probationary employees by distributing a form letter that doesn’t include their names.

“MEMORANDUM FOR (EmployeeFirstName) (EmployeeLastName),” the letter says. “This is to provide notification that I am removing you from your position of (JobTitle).”

“Unfortunately, the Agency finds that that you are not fit for continued employment because your ability, knowledge and skills do not fit the Agency’s current needs.”

Probationary employees have less civil service protection because they’ve been on the job for less than a year. The bureau, which says it has obtained nearly $20 billion in financial relief for U.S. consumers, is the latest target as President Trump and Elon Musk dismantle federal regulators.

What to expect in Trump and Modi’s White House meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s longstanding relationship with Trump could be tested as the Indian leader kicks off a visit to Washington on Wednesday, eager to avoid tariffs that have been slapped on others and threats of further taxes and imports.

India, a key strategic partner of the United States, has so far been spared any new tariffs, and the two leaders have cultivated a personal relationship. Modi — a nationalist criticized over India’s democratic backsliding — has welcomed Trump’s return to the White House, seeking to reset India’s relationship with the West over his refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine.

But Trump has repeatedly referred to India as a “tariff king” and pressed the South Asian country on the deportation of migrants. In response, New Delhi has shown a willingness to lower its own tariffs on U.S. products, accept Indian citizens back and buy American oil.

But as tariff threats loom, the question remains how much a good rapport between two leaders matters and how far India will go to cut a deal.

