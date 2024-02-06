The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl

Super Bowl 59 kicks off in just a few hours, when the Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third year in a row.

Here's the latest:

If you’re an Eagles fan, here’s what you root for: Heads

Heads is on a coin-toss roll right now, having been the result of the pregame flip in three of the last four Super Bowls.

The most superstitious of Eagles fans might want to see that trend continue.

This is Philadelphia’s fifth Super Bowl. In the previous four, tails has been the coin-toss result three times; the Eagles are 0-3 in those games. The one time the coin-toss result was heads, Philly prevailed.

Will Kendrick perform ‘Not Like Us’ at his halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is almost certain to rap at least part of “Not Like Us” when he performs with guest star SZA and possibly others. It’s an odd fit for the Super Bowl, though.

The incendiary shots the song takes at Lamar’s rival Drake drove Drake to sue their shared record label for defamation.

Trump is en route to the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump said he’s looking forward to the game as he prepared to board Air Force One en route to New Orleans.

Trump said he’ll be cheering on “two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles” in a statement released by the White House. He says that, “The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football” and “embody the best of the American Dream.”

He also acknowledged those who were killed and injured during the New Years attack in the French Quarter. Upon arriving at the Caesars Superdome, Trump is expected to participate in a meet-and-greet with this year’s honorary coin toss participants, including victims’ family members, members of the New Orleans Police Department and other emergency personnel.

AP NFL writer takes Eagles over Chiefs 31-30

AP NFL Writer Rob Maaddi predicted the Eagles would beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl before the season began and he’s sticking with it, taking Philadelphia to win 31-30.