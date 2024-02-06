All sections
WorldFebruary 9, 2025

The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A Philadelphia Eagles fan walks near the Caesars Superdome before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Philadelphia Eagles fan walks near the Caesars Superdome before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks near the Caesars Superdome before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks near the Caesars Superdome before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A young fan watches prior an NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A young fan watches prior an NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu wears messages on his cleats while warming up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu wears messages on his cleats while warming up before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Super Bowl 59 kicks off in just a few hours, when the Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third year in a row.

Here's the latest:

___

If you’re an Eagles fan, here’s what you root for: Heads

Heads is on a coin-toss roll right now, having been the result of the pregame flip in three of the last four Super Bowls.

The most superstitious of Eagles fans might want to see that trend continue.

This is Philadelphia’s fifth Super Bowl. In the previous four, tails has been the coin-toss result three times; the Eagles are 0-3 in those games. The one time the coin-toss result was heads, Philly prevailed.

___

Will Kendrick perform ‘Not Like Us’ at his halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is almost certain to rap at least part of “Not Like Us” when he performs with guest star SZA and possibly others. It’s an odd fit for the Super Bowl, though.

The incendiary shots the song takes at Lamar’s rival Drake drove Drake to sue their shared record label for defamation.

___

Trump is en route to the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump said he’s looking forward to the game as he prepared to board Air Force One en route to New Orleans.

Trump said he’ll be cheering on “two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles” in a statement released by the White House. He says that, “The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football” and “embody the best of the American Dream.”

He also acknowledged those who were killed and injured during the New Years attack in the French Quarter. Upon arriving at the Caesars Superdome, Trump is expected to participate in a meet-and-greet with this year’s honorary coin toss participants, including victims’ family members, members of the New Orleans Police Department and other emergency personnel.

___

AP NFL writer takes Eagles over Chiefs 31-30

AP NFL Writer Rob Maaddi predicted the Eagles would beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl before the season began and he’s sticking with it, taking Philadelphia to win 31-30.

Maaddi accurately selected winners in 70.7% of games this season in Pro Picks, going 201-83.

___

Kendrick Lamar says to expect storytelling in halftime show

Kendrick Lamar said viewers can expect storytelling above all from his Super Bowl halftime show.

He comes into the headlining gig after winning five Grammys a week ago, including record of the year and song of the year, for “Not Like Us.”

The artist who is from Compton, California, said he’s riding “L.A. Energy” into Louisiana.

___

Here’s a lineup of the Super Bowl’s pregame performances

Jon Batiste will headline a pregame parade of local Louisiana performers when he sings the national anthem in New Orleans shortly before kickoff.

Batiste, the multi-instrumentalist, singer and former TV bandleader whose music has blended R&B, hip-hop, swing, jazz, pop and classical sounds says he’ll perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the piano.

The seven-time Grammy winner comes from a legacy New Orleans musical family. Batiste told The Associated Press he’ll be thinking of his veteran grandfather who died recently when he performs.

R&B singer Ledisi, a native of the city, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song regarded as the Black national anthem.

Trombone Shorty, who was raised in the New Orleans jazz scene, will perform “America The Beautiful” with Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, who is from Lake Charles.

___

Chiefs are going for first Super Bowl three-peat

The Chiefs (17-2) will try to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls when they face the Eagles (17-3) in the Superdome.

It’s a rematch from two years ago when Jalen Hurts nearly led Philadelphia to a championship only to watch Patrick Mahomes snatch it away by rallying Kansas City to a 38-35 win.

Mahomes lifted the Chiefs to an overtime win against San Francisco in another Super Bowl rematch last year. Now, they’re poised for a three-peat.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

