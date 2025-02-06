All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

The Latest: Budget director confirmation to ramp up Project 2025 vision

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of

The Associated Press, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of Project 2025 as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday, despite round-the-clock speeches by Democrats who lack the votes to stop it. Russ Vought is working closely with Elon Musk to vastly reduce the size and capacity of the federal government, the nation's largest employer.

While Vought awaits confirmation, Musk has orchestrated an unprecedented financial incentive for people to leave their government jobs, promising several months of pay in return for their resignation. More than 2 million workers face a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday to decide if they should leave.

Shockwaves continue from Trump's proposal to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and redevelop it without its 2.3 million Palestinians. The idea has been roundly rejected by the Palestinians and U.S. allies across the Middle East with the exception of Israel, which said it has begun preparations to move them out by land, sea and air. Human Rights Watch and other groups say it would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forced removal of an entire population through violence.

Here's the latest:

Trump says his Gaza rehab plan can be done without US troops

President Donald Trump says “no soldiers by the U.S. would be needed” to carry out his proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and redevelop the war-torn territory.

The comments come two days after Trump, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, laid out his vision for relocating Gaza residents and redeveloping the land for people from around the world.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social platform. He added that Palestinians would be “resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.”

He added that the U.S. would work “with great development teams from all over the World,” and “slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.”

Trump reasserted his commitment to his Gaza plan the day after his top diplomat and his chief spokesperson walked back that the president is advocating for the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, after American allies and even Republican lawmakers rejected the U.S. taking “ownership” of the territory.

Senate Democrats pulling an all-nighter to protest Vought

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of Project 2025 as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday.

Senate Democrats vowed to give around-the-clock speeches to protest Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought to the influential position, and all 47 of them said they would vote against him. But as the minority party in the Senate, that’s not enough to stop his confirmation.

Vought also is influential in the effort to broadly dismantle the federal government, led by Elon Musk's DOGE team.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 6
What is 'ordo amoris?' Vice President JD Vance invokes this ...
WorldFeb. 6
A short honeymoon for Catholics in D.C. as Vice President Va...
WorldFeb. 6
Swedish police say mass shooter was connected to school wher...
WorldFeb. 6
Honeywell, one of the few remaining US industrial conglomera...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump will take part in the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, a decadeslong Washington tradition
WorldFeb. 6
Trump will take part in the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, a decadeslong Washington tradition
Israel begins preparations for Gaza exodus as Egypt lobbies against Trump plan
WorldFeb. 6
Israel begins preparations for Gaza exodus as Egypt lobbies against Trump plan
One Tech Tip: How to block your phone from tracking your location
WorldFeb. 6
One Tech Tip: How to block your phone from tracking your location
Israeli defense minister tells army to set plans for Palestinians to leave Gaza
WorldFeb. 6
Israeli defense minister tells army to set plans for Palestinians to leave Gaza
What to know about what's tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims
WorldFeb. 6
What to know about what's tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims
What to know about the court cases over President Trump's birthright citizenship order
WorldFeb. 6
What to know about the court cases over President Trump's birthright citizenship order
Mexican border cities are in limbo as tariff threats spark fears of a recession
WorldFeb. 6
Mexican border cities are in limbo as tariff threats spark fears of a recession
Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout
WorldFeb. 6
Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy