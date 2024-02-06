MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A student opened fire at a private Christian school Monday morning in Wisconsin, killing two people in the final week before Christmas break. The shooter also died, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes offered no details about the victims but said other people were wounded at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 school with about 390 students.

Barnes said the suspected shooter was a student who likely died by suicide.

Here is the Latest:

School asks for prayers amid shooting, says it will release information when possible

The Abundant Life Christian School asked for the community’s prayers on its Facebook account Monday after a school shooting left at least three people dead, including the shooter.

“Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able.

Please pray for our Challenger Family,” school staff posted on the Abundant Life Christian School Facebook page.

Hundreds of commenters offered prayers from around the country, some from former students, former teachers and alumni.

The school of about 390 students noted on its page in previous posts that this was the last school week before holiday break. Commenters also issued well wishes and prayers on videos of students on school trips and singing at the annual Christmas choir concert from recent weeks.

Mother of child at school says parents await more details about the shooting

Bethany Highman rushed to the school that her daughter attends as soon as her mom, who lives near the school, called her about the shooting. Highman said she was able to briefly FaceTime with her daughter, so she knows she is safe.

Highman said she doesn't really know any details about what happened.

“We’re just as hungry for what’s going on as I’m sure all of you are,” she said.