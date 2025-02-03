All eyes at the Grammy Awards were on whether the most-nominated artist in the history of the telecast would finally walk away with the coveted album of the year trophy. She did. “We finally saw it happen,” host Trevor Noah said, almost in relief.

Beyoncé winning for “Cowboy Carter” capped a night that turned into a tribute to a suffering Los Angeles, with city firefighters chosen to reveal the winner of the last award and speeches offering words of encouragement for communities devastated. The Grammys almost veered into a telethon; $7 million was pledged from viewers of the show.

It was also a telecast where the best new artist nominees like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter were given plenty of time to show why there's a deep well of talent coming up. And there was a shock return for The Weeknd, who had been boycotting the Grammys.

Here are some of the night’s notable moments:

Kicking it off with some local boys

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga were right there, as were Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, but the honor of opening the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles was given to two local brothers deeply affected by the wildfires: Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith of the band Dawes.

They lost one brother’s home along with their childhood home, instruments and much else. They've advocated for victims, raised money and were included in the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday.

“They truly epitomize the unique spirit that we are seeing in LA right now,” host Trevor Noah said. “What better way to start the Grammy Awards?”

Dawes then played Randy Newman's “I Love L.A.” surrounded by an all-star backing band: John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

“Look at these firefighters, ain’t nothin like ‘em nowhere,” Taylor Goldsmith sang, altering the line: “Look at these women/There ain’t nothing like ’em nowhere.”

All hail the Swamp Princess

Doechii won the Grammy for best rap album, only the third woman to win in that category. And, with her mother by her side, she had a strong message for young Black girls.

“I know that there's some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible,” she said.

"Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, to tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now. Good night!”

The win caps an astounding few years for the 26-year-old Floridian who mixes R&B, hip-hop, jazz, boundary-pushing sounds and samples, and adds theatricality. She playfully calls herself the “swamp princess.”

Her 2024 mixtape, ”Alligator Bites Never Heal″ went to No. 33 on the Billboard 200, No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart and No. 8 on the Top Rap Album chart.

Her Grammy performance of “Catfish” and “Denial Is a River” was electric, with the singer-songwriter backed by over a dozen dancers in matching Thom Browne suits and she eventually stripped down to a white two-piece set.

Chappell Roan advocates from the stage

Chappell Roan was crowned best new artist and then used her speech to demand change in the music business.

“I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists,” she said.