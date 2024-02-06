After a rocky few years and the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes have seemingly stabilized. Now the question is: Can they still put on a good show?

The 82nd Golden Globes, beginning Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST, will hope to rekindle some of the frothy comic energy of the days when Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted. Last year's comeback edition, hosted by Jo Koy, was widely panned, but it delivered where it counted: Ratings rebounded to about 10 million viewers, according to Nielsen. CBS signed up for five more years.

This time, comedian Nikki Glaser will be emceeing the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The Globes, now owned by Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, will be broadcast live by CBS and available to stream live for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

While Glaser doesn't have as widely seen contenders as last year, when “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” were the headliners, the show does promise about as much star power as Hollywood can muster. Nominees including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Selena Gomez.

Jacques Audiard's Netflix musical “Emilia Pérez” comes in as the lead nominee, with 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet's postwar epic “The Brutalist,” with seven, and Edward Berger's papal thriller “Conclave,” with six. Among the top-nominated series are “The Bear,” “Shogun" and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Here are a few things to look for heading into Sunday's Globes:

Will Timothée Chalamet win his first Globe?

The best actor in a drama category is a bruiser, with a field of Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Daniel Craig ("Queer"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice") and Chalamet, for the Bob Dylan film “A Complete Unknown.” While Fiennes or Brody might take it, a win for Chalamet would be the first major award for the 29-year-old star — and surely would get the Oscar talk going.

How soon until someone mentions Hollywood's biggest feud?

Just days before the Globes, Blake Lively sued “It Ends With Us” director Justin Baldoni and several others tied to the romantic drama, alleging harassment and a coordinated campaign to attack her reputation for coming forward about her treatment on the set. Baldoni, who has denied it, joined in a suit accusing The New York Times for libel in its story on her allegations.