After an Islamic State sympathizer rammed a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in 2016, horrified New Orleans leaders were eager to protect their city's famed French Quarter, where crowds of revelers pack the cobblestone streets, especially during big events like Mardi Gras.

By the next year, steel columns known as bollards were installed to restrict vehicle access to Bourbon Street. The posts retracted to allow for deliveries to its bars and restaurants, until — gummed up by Mardi Gras beads, beer and other detritus — their tracks stopped working reliably.

So when New Year’s Eve arrived, the bollards were gone. They were being replaced ahead of the Super Bowl, which New Orleans will host on Feb. 9.

That left a critical security gap as thousands of New Year’s revelers crowded Bourbon Street. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran inspired by the Islamic State group, exploited that gap when he drove a truck onto a sidewalk early Wednesday and sped around a police car stationed as a temporary barricade, killing 14 people.

It was the attack New Orleans had feared since the deadly 2016 rampage in the French Riviera city of Nice that killed 86 people — and one that could have been prevented or limited with temporary or permanent vehicle barriers, said Rob Reiter, an expert on protecting retail stores and crowds from accelerating vehicles for the Security Industry Association.

“This was foreseeable and predictable and preventable,” Reiter said. “It’s clearly a failure of safety and security.”

The terrorism threat to New Orleans was long apparent. Five years ago, a New York-based firm was hired to conduct a “discreet, confidential physical security and vulnerability assessment” of the city's French Quarter.

A confidential portion of the firm's report addressed concerns about the threat of a vehicular ramming attack, The New York Times reported. It also warned the city's Bourbon Street bollards did “not appear to work” and recommended fixing them immediately.

A public version of the firm’s report for the French Quarter Management District — a political subdivision of the state of Louisiana — merely called for imposing more vehicle restrictions on Bourbon Street. It mentioned the threat of terrorism only in passing.

“It’s very troubling that this problem was identified in 2019 and the incoming City Council was not made aware of this recommendation, nor were we made aware of what steps were being taken to resolve this significant issue,” New Orleans Councilman JP Morrell told The Associated Press on Friday.

Former New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, who led the department from 2014 until 2019, said the bollards were reinforced by large public service vehicles such as dump and trash trucks, placed to prevent other vehicles from entering. Harrison said he and then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu wanted to further “fortify” the bollards.

“It was a lesson learned from Nice,” Harrison said Thursday. “I remember vividly the mayor saying, ‘We have to learn the lesson now. Let’s do it now.’”

But Reiter, whose association represents companies that manufacture and install bollards, said the city failed to adequately maintain the tracks the bollards moved on. The tracks got “gummed up” by everything from beer to Mardi Gras beads and stopped working reliably, he said.

Concentric Security, an Alabama-based firm that provided oversight for the installation of the bollards, said the system functioned as envisioned at the time.