All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
WorldSeptember 21, 2024
The death toll from Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb rises to 31
BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister said on Saturday the death toll from an
AP News, Associated Press
Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lebanese soldiers secure the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lebanese soldiers secure the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Lebanese soldier walks near an ambulance an a firefighter truck, securing the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A Lebanese soldier walks near an ambulance an a firefighter truck, securing the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuers at the scene a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Rescuers at the scene a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lebanese soldiers secure the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lebanese soldiers secure the area a day after an Israeli missile strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister said on Saturday the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb the day before has risen to 31, including seven women and three children.

Firass Abiad told reporters that 68 people were also wounded of whom 15 remain in hospital, in the deadliest Israeli airstrike on Beirut since the summer 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

The casualties included Ibrahim Akil, a Hezbollah commander who was in charge of the group’s elite Radwan Forces, as well as about a dozen members of the militant group who were meeting in the basement of the building that was destroyed. Three Syrian nationals were among the dead, Abiad said.

Late Friday, the Israeli military said the strike killed 11 Hezbollah operatives, including Akil.

Israel launched the rare airstrike in the densely populated southern Beirut neighborhood on Friday afternoon during rush hour as people returned home from work and students from schools. On Saturday morning, Hezbollah’s media office took journalists on a tour of the scene of the airstrike where workers were still digging through the rubble.

Lebanese troops cordoned off the area preventing people from reaching the building that was knocked down as members of the Lebanese Red Cross stood nearby to take any recovered body from under the rubble.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday's deadly strike came hours after Hezbollah launched one of its most intense bombardments of northern Israel in nearly a year of fighting, largely targeting Israeli military sites. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the Katyusha rockets.

The militant group said its latest wave of rocket salvos was a response to past Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon. However, it came days after mass explosions of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies killed at least 37 people — including two children. Some 2,900 others were wounded in the assault which has been widely attributed to Israel.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the attack which marked a major escalation in the past 11 months of simmering conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire regularly since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel ignited the Israeli military’s devastating offensive in Gaza. But previous cross-border attacks have largely struck areas in northern Israel that had been evacuated and less-populated parts of southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week, Israel’s security cabinet said stopping Hezbollah’s attacks in the country’s north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal, as it considers a wider military operation in Lebanon that could spark an all-out conflict.

The tit-for-tat strikes have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes in both southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Advertisement
Related
WorldSep. 25
Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cove...
WorldSep. 25
Israel has landed heavy blows on Hezbollah. The victory it s...
WorldSep. 25
Trump tells women he 'will be your protector' as GOP struggl...
WorldSep. 25
Zelenskyy's victory plan sets Ukraine's terms in a desperate...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
What polls show about Tim Walz and JD Vance before Tuesday's VP debate
WorldSep. 25
What polls show about Tim Walz and JD Vance before Tuesday's VP debate
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
WorldSep. 25
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change
WorldSep. 25
Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change
Ukraine's president calls for unspecified global 'action' to force Russia into peace
WorldSep. 25
Ukraine's president calls for unspecified global 'action' to force Russia into peace
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life
WorldSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life
Dior's sporty elegance and urban grit hits Paris Fashion Week
WorldSep. 25
Dior's sporty elegance and urban grit hits Paris Fashion Week
Israel bombards Hezbollah, killing a top commander, while families flee southern Lebanon
WorldSep. 24
Israel bombards Hezbollah, killing a top commander, while families flee southern Lebanon
Jury awards teen pop group OMG Girlz $71.5 million in battle with toy maker over "L.O.L." dolls
WorldSep. 24
Jury awards teen pop group OMG Girlz $71.5 million in battle with toy maker over "L.O.L." dolls
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy