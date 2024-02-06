ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The search for five people believed to be aboard a fishing vessel that capsized in rough seas in the Gulf of Alaska has been suspended, the Coast Guard said Monday.

The search lasted nearly a day and covered more than 108 square nautical miles (370 square kilometers).

“We stand in sorrow and solidarity with the friends and family of the people we were not able to find over the past 24 hours,” Chief Warrant Officer James Koon, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska, said in a statement.

The Coast Guard began the search after the Wind Walker’s crew sent a Mayday call at 12:10 a.m. Sunday that the 50-foot (15-meter) boat was overturning off Point Couverden, southwest of Juneau. The Coast Guard tried to get more information as it mobilized a response, but the crew didn’t answer, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The state ferry Hubbard overheard the broadcast and reached the scene first, followed by a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a response boat, according to the press release. A winter storm warning remained in effect as responders faced heavy snow, winds up to 60 mph (96 kph) and 6-foot (1.8-meter) seas.

Two Coast Guard cutters — the Healy and the Douglas Denman — joined the search. Responders found seven empty cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights but no other sign of the boat or its crew. The Healy also used underwater sonar but found no signs of the ship.